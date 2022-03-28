Feature / District

Programs to empower women in Qingpu's Jinze Town

Jingze Town will create its own family service brand and fuel the development of the region.
A scented candle DIY activity was held at the family center of Jinze Town in celebration of the International Women's Day on March 8.

Women created their own versions of scented candles.

Jinze Town has a homey atmosphere, like a big family in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

"These are the materials to make candles. Put 200 grams of wax into small pots. Wait for it to melt. Then take them out for moulding," residents are instructed by a teacher at the family center.

As a happy harbor serving communities and families, the family center hosts a wide range of activities from volunteer service, education, training to culture, entertainment, sports and fitness and safeguarding consumer rights.

A team of 12 warm-hearted volunteers has been established to bring family service to the "30-minute community life circles" and extend it to the grassroots, fueling the development of happy communities.

A branch of the home center was established at Dongxi Village, extending family service to residents' doorway.

"The move has been warmly welcomed by villagers, and many activities are carried out," said Li Ping, director of Dongxi Village Women's Federation.

"Outward bound and DIY activities that carried out here highlight family education."

The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone is promoting regional education to realize a high-quality resource sharing in a wider range of areas.

Centering on the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, Jingze will not only create its own family service brand, but also accelerate experience exchange in the field among staff of women's federation to fuel the development of the region with female power.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
