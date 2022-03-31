Moments of Jing'an District in March 2022

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Brew a blue bottle of coffee

California-based Blue Bottle Coffee has opened its first store on the Chinese mainland in Jing'an.It is housed in a historical building near Suzhou Creek as it prefers to inject new blood into old structures.



Yutong Café, as its name suggests, is in the former dormitories of Shanghai Yutong Flour Mill built in 1926. It is a two-story building which features typical Jiangnan (areas south of the lower reaches of Yangtze River) residences and Western elements. Final renovations were completed in 2019.

It is the latest addition to the company's global network of 102 cafes, as well as the latest international brand vying for a piece of the booming local coffee market.

"China is a strategic market for Blue Bottle Coffee and one where we see a long future for ourselves," said CEO Karl Strovink.

All coffees are roasted in small batches at the Blue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Pengpu Roastery.

There is also a special food menu. Alongside its signature and popular products such as Liège waffles, chocolate chip cookies and lemon pound cake, the "Yutong Dessert Set" has been designed exclusively for the new store. It includes traditional Shanghai desserts – sticky rice cake, green bean cake and fried dough twist.

Antigen self-testing product

Time-honored Leiyunshang West is among the city's first pharmacies to sell COVID-19 antigen self-testing kits for public use.



It sells test kits produced by Beijing Hotgen Biotech which require users to rub the cotton swabs around the inside of both nostrils. They are priced at 18.8 yuan.

An elderly woman surnamed Chen bought some at the store on Huashan Road.

"I came to buy drugs to relieve my tooth pain. As I saw the test kits were on the shelves, I bought some in case I needed the testing," she said.

Art lights up commerce

HKRI Taikoo Hui shopping mall launched a new art project this month called @ART to add an artistic vibe to the public spaces. It has partnered with illustrator Tango to turn the plain walls on a long corridor leading to the Metro station into an art gallery featuring creative illustrations. It has also cooperated with top photography gallery YellowKorner from France to introduce works by renowned French photographer Thibaud Poirier to the mall.



Passing on traditional culture

Beizhan Subdistrict has established the city's first traditional culture inheritance center to better impart and promote traditional cultures such as calligraphy, traditional operas and martial arts. In particular, the culture of Peking Opera and Kunqu Opera has been rooted in the subdistrict for many years. In 2019 the subdistrict cooperated with Shanghai Jingju Theater Company and Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe to open classes and discover budding performers. Also, it holds an annual Peking Opera festival.



Jing'an on 25-meter-long painting

A 75-year-old Jing'an resident, Fan Wei, has spent four months finishing a 25-meter-long painting depicting the landscape of Jing'an, including Butterfly Bay, Jing'an Children's Library and rows of old houses on Taixing, Xinzha and Wuding roads. Elements of the Year of the Tiger and Beijing Winter Olympics are also included.



"I started learning painting when I was 13 years old. During urban renewals, many old street views have disappeared. I wanted to record them through my brushes as a gift to the descendants," Fan said.

Lei Feng Day celebration

Jing'ansi Subdistrict cooperated with Shanghai taxi company Qiangsheng to open a special telephone line for elders to order taxis by phone for 24 hours on Lei Feng Day. The subdistrict also provided a variety of free services such as haircuts and medical consultations to elders.



Lei, a soldier who died at age 21 in August 1962, was known for helping people in need. Chairman Mao Zedong exhorted the masses to "Learn from Comrade Lei Feng" on March 5, 1963. Since then, March 5 is celebrated as a special day for volunteer activities.

Elevator on bridge

An elevator installed on Hengfeng Road Bridge started operating from this month to provide a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities.





