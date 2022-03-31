Feature / District

Moments of Jing'an District in March 2022

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:00 UTC+8, 2022-03-30       0
Moments of March
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:00 UTC+8, 2022-03-30       0
Moments of Jing'an District in March 2022
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Brew a blue bottle of coffee

California-based Blue Bottle Coffee has opened its first store on the Chinese mainland in Jing'an.It is housed in a historical building near Suzhou Creek as it prefers to inject new blood into old structures.

Yutong Café, as its name suggests, is in the former dormitories of Shanghai Yutong Flour Mill built in 1926. It is a two-story building which features typical Jiangnan (areas south of the lower reaches of Yangtze River) residences and Western elements. Final renovations were completed in 2019.

It is the latest addition to the company's global network of 102 cafes, as well as the latest international brand vying for a piece of the booming local coffee market.

"China is a strategic market for Blue Bottle Coffee and one where we see a long future for ourselves," said CEO Karl Strovink.

All coffees are roasted in small batches at the Blue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Pengpu Roastery.

There is also a special food menu. Alongside its signature and popular products such as Liège waffles, chocolate chip cookies and lemon pound cake, the "Yutong Dessert Set" has been designed exclusively for the new store. It includes traditional Shanghai desserts – sticky rice cake, green bean cake and fried dough twist.

Moments of Jing'an District in March 2022
Zhang Yong / Ti Gong

Antigen self-testing product

Time-honored Leiyunshang West is among the city's first pharmacies to sell COVID-19 antigen self-testing kits for public use.

It sells test kits produced by Beijing Hotgen Biotech which require users to rub the cotton swabs around the inside of both nostrils. They are priced at 18.8 yuan.

An elderly woman surnamed Chen bought some at the store on Huashan Road.

"I came to buy drugs to relieve my tooth pain. As I saw the test kits were on the shelves, I bought some in case I needed the testing," she said.

Moments of Jing'an District in March 2022
Ti Gong

Art lights up commerce

HKRI Taikoo Hui shopping mall launched a new art project this month called @ART to add an artistic vibe to the public spaces. It has partnered with illustrator Tango to turn the plain walls on a long corridor leading to the Metro station into an art gallery featuring creative illustrations. It has also cooperated with top photography gallery YellowKorner from France to introduce works by renowned French photographer Thibaud Poirier to the mall.

Moments of Jing'an District in March 2022
Ti Gong

Passing on traditional culture

Beizhan Subdistrict has established the city's first traditional culture inheritance center to better impart and promote traditional cultures such as calligraphy, traditional operas and martial arts. In particular, the culture of Peking Opera and Kunqu Opera has been rooted in the subdistrict for many years. In 2019 the subdistrict cooperated with Shanghai Jingju Theater Company and Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe to open classes and discover budding performers. Also, it holds an annual Peking Opera festival.

Moments of Jing'an District in March 2022
Ti Gong

Jing'an on 25-meter-long painting

A 75-year-old Jing'an resident, Fan Wei, has spent four months finishing a 25-meter-long painting depicting the landscape of Jing'an, including Butterfly Bay, Jing'an Children's Library and rows of old houses on Taixing, Xinzha and Wuding roads. Elements of the Year of the Tiger and Beijing Winter Olympics are also included.

"I started learning painting when I was 13 years old. During urban renewals, many old street views have disappeared. I wanted to record them through my brushes as a gift to the descendants," Fan said.

Moments of Jing'an District in March 2022
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Lei Feng Day celebration

Jing'ansi Subdistrict cooperated with Shanghai taxi company Qiangsheng to open a special telephone line for elders to order taxis by phone for 24 hours on Lei Feng Day. The subdistrict also provided a variety of free services such as haircuts and medical consultations to elders.

Lei, a soldier who died at age 21 in August 1962, was known for helping people in need. Chairman Mao Zedong exhorted the masses to "Learn from Comrade Lei Feng" on March 5, 1963. Since then, March 5 is celebrated as a special day for volunteer activities.

Moments of Jing'an District in March 2022
Ti Gong

Elevator on bridge

An elevator installed on Hengfeng Road Bridge started operating from this month to provide a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Yangtze River
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     