Hardships of pandemic medics captured by artists

  12:25 UTC+8, 2022-04-18       0
Art works related to pandemic control and prevention
  12:25 UTC+8, 2022-04-18       0

A group of Songjiang artists have created pictures for medics fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to praise their contribution. Their sincere and inspiring works give us a treat.

Ti Gong

A work by artist Ye Jing

Ti Gong

A work by artist Du Haijun

Ti Gong

A work by artist Feng Xiaobin

Ti Gong

A work by artist Gan Yating

Ti Gong

A work by artist Ye Jing

Ti Gong

A work by artist Han Wen

Ti Gong

A work by artist Wu Jinzhen

Ti Gong

A work by artist Huang Wei

Ti Gong

A work by artist Jin Bowen

Ti Gong

A work by artist Zhou Hongsheng

Ti Gong

A work by artist Ma Guanqun

Ti Gong

A work by artist Qian Gang

Ti Gong

A work by artist Qiang Dongxin

Ti Gong

A work by artist Wang Hui

Ti Gong

A work by artist Wang Yonggang

Ti Gong

A work by artist Xie Fujuan

Ti Gong

A work by artist Zhang Yiwen

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
Special Reports
