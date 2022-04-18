Hardships of pandemic medics captured by artists

A group of Songjiang artists have created pictures for medics fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to praise their contribution. Their sincere and inspiring works give us a treat.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong