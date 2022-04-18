Everyday medical staff at forefront of battle against epidemic

As well as ensuring the normal operations of the city's hospitals, medical staff are fighting against the epidemic on the frontline.

Some go to communities to conduct nucleic acid testing, and some to quarantine sites for days.

Chen Lin is a nurse at Songjiang Center Hospital who rushed to the frontline when assigned tasks. She worked there more than ten hours. During that time, her ill husband also needed hospital care but she insisted on staying at her post.

"My husband supported me, and he said the frontline needed me more," she said. "I was touched, and of course I love him very much."

Guo Beifen is also a nurse at the hospital and her husband is a policeman. When she heard the hospital needed volunteers at the quarantine sites, Guo asked to go.

"My husband already went to the quarantine site so I can not fall behind him in this fight against the epidemic," Guo joked.

Fan Jiena is a chief nurse of the hospital. When assigned a task, she accepted without any hesitation even though it meant she has no time to care for her young daughter. She had to ask her neighbor for help.

"She is very good girl and she knows her parents are both medics, and their task is to protect the health of people," Fan said.

Sun Jia jia is a nurse at the Fangta Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine who was at home ill. But knowing her hospital was short of medics, she asked to return to work.

The chief nurse was worried but Sun said: "Don't worry, I am almost recovered. I can work in the daytime and get an infusion after work."

Zhou Renming is the director of Respiratory Medicine at Sijing Hospital. Although he is 58 years old, Zhou still came to fore at the moment of crisis.

"Though my physical strength is not as good as that of youngsters, one more medic means one more physical strength," Zhou said. "It is our responsibility to protect the health of the people."

Yan Shuting is a nurse at Songjiang Maternity and Child Health Hospital. She actively joined the nucleic acid testing team of the hospital. The average age of the team is under 25.

"As a young nurse, I should step forward bravely," Yan said. "There are a lot of more experienced medics in the team and they have overcome many difficulties to persist in the work."



