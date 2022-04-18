Feature / District

Songjiang medical staff embrace huge responsibility

﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  12:42 UTC+8, 2022-04-18       0
All staff at the Songjiang medical emergency center are standing firm, with it entering emergency status due to the COVID-19 resurgence.
﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  12:42 UTC+8, 2022-04-18       0

All staff at the Songjiang medical emergency center are standing firm, with it entering emergency status due to the COVID-19 resurgence.

Shen Tiejun is responsible for the disinfection of ambulances at the Chendun site of the medical emergency center.

The Chendun site has 12 ambulances, and after each run Shen and his team disinfect all vehicles.

Shen is a veteran in the fight against the epidemic. Each time Shen comes to the disinfection site, he will persist in the position for more than one month.

"We have huge responsibility on our shoulders as it is important to disinfect the vehicles and cut off the transmission of virus," Shen said.

"An ambulance is a closed environment, and every part of the compartment must be disinfected. If you just use disinfectant to wipe every corner, it will be inefficient and will leave areas. The automatic hydrogen peroxide disinfection machine will improve efficiency and is safer.

Shen and his team-mates have explored one efficient method to disinfect the ambulance, known as the human-machine complementary operation process.

"First, use the machine for disinfection, that is, two sprays, each sealed for half an hour, then manually wipe for the second disinfection, and then use the ultraviolet for the third disinfection," Shen said. "The complete process takes one-and-a-half hours.

Peng Chengyuan is an ambulance driver at the medical emergency center. At 2am one day, he received an emergency task. Peng rushed to the center immediately. During work, Peng only ate and drank small amounts to avoid going to the toilet so he would be immediately available for a call-out. Peng's wife is a nurse, busy with nucleic acid testing. As a result, Peng has had to send his son to his home village to be cared for.

For staff at the medical emergency center, despite constant phone calls and fatigue, everyone steps forward.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     