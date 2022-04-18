Songjiang medical staff embrace huge responsibility

All staff at the Songjiang medical emergency center are standing firm, with it entering emergency status due to the COVID-19 resurgence.

All staff at the Songjiang medical emergency center are standing firm, with it entering emergency status due to the COVID-19 resurgence.

Shen Tiejun is responsible for the disinfection of ambulances at the Chendun site of the medical emergency center.

The Chendun site has 12 ambulances, and after each run Shen and his team disinfect all vehicles.

Shen is a veteran in the fight against the epidemic. Each time Shen comes to the disinfection site, he will persist in the position for more than one month.

"We have huge responsibility on our shoulders as it is important to disinfect the vehicles and cut off the transmission of virus," Shen said.

"An ambulance is a closed environment, and every part of the compartment must be disinfected. If you just use disinfectant to wipe every corner, it will be inefficient and will leave areas. The automatic hydrogen peroxide disinfection machine will improve efficiency and is safer.

Shen and his team-mates have explored one efficient method to disinfect the ambulance, known as the human-machine complementary operation process.

"First, use the machine for disinfection, that is, two sprays, each sealed for half an hour, then manually wipe for the second disinfection, and then use the ultraviolet for the third disinfection," Shen said. "The complete process takes one-and-a-half hours.

Peng Chengyuan is an ambulance driver at the medical emergency center. At 2am one day, he received an emergency task. Peng rushed to the center immediately. During work, Peng only ate and drank small amounts to avoid going to the toilet so he would be immediately available for a call-out. Peng's wife is a nurse, busy with nucleic acid testing. As a result, Peng has had to send his son to his home village to be cared for.

For staff at the medical emergency center, despite constant phone calls and fatigue, everyone steps forward.