Unsung heroes devote 'can-do' spirit to helping communities in lockdown

In the fight against the pandemic, people from all walks of life are stepping forward, showing their "can-do" spirit and neighborly attitude. Unsung heroes are popping up to help those in lockdown. Here are their stories.



Ti Gong

1) Wang Wen, resident, Hanlin Mansion

Wang Wen didn't hesitate to answer the call when she heard about the medication needs of local senior citizens. Her apartment, on 1128 Wuding Road, is quite an "ageing" building, and 25 of its senior citizens are in constant need of their medicines. But it's not an easy task. "I have to learn everyone's needs because it's hard for me, a complete ignoramus, to get to know every medicine. So, I have to collect their medical records and empty packs to make sure they get their medicines correctly," she said. On April 11, in an outside temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, Wang and her husband, also a volunteer, visited three hospitals and stood in queues for nearly four hours to get medicines for 23 senior residents. They were sweating when they returned. The next day, they set off again to get medicine for another two citizens. "These elders bowed and thanked me, and my eyes were suddenly red rimmed," she said. "My parents are also old so I can really empathize with the elders. I hope I really helped them."

Ti Gong

2) Chen Jili, ophthalmology director, Shibei Hospital

During lockdown, Chen Jili visited his 89-year-old patient surnamed Cao and provided medical treatment to her at home. Chen had done cataract surgery on Cao in hospital on March 31, before which she had been almost blind. However, the next day, a full lockdown was imposed on Puxi, making it impossible to remove Cao's bandages and change her dressings at the hospital. So, Chen offered to do it at Cao's home. After many years, she could finally see the world. "I can see," she couldn't help shouting. Chen said Cao's surgery was very successful and her visual acuity now reached 0.5 on the Snellen scale.

Ti Gong

3) Wang Xin, medical worker, Shanghai Blood Center

The city's massive nucleic acid testing program has kind of strained the capacity of medical staff. So, Wang Xin came forward to join the work in her neighborhood at 520 Jingfeng Road. She and her parents became community volunteers on March 18 when the neighborhood entered its first lockdown. On April 12, when she learned about the lack of medical staff to do nucleic acid testing, she didn't hesitate to raise her hand. "I just did whatever I could," she said. Each time, she worked for nearly five consecutive hours, and tested nearly one third of the residents. Other volunteers wrote best wishes on her protective suit to cheer her up. "I'm not the only one. There are so many warm-hearted neighbors. I feel the neighborhood is a big family," she said.

Ti Gong

4) Li Na, associate professor, East China University of Political Science and Law

Li Na is still on the run despite the lockdown, providing online classes as well as doing volunteer work. She's been living in Jinyan Building on Yan'an Road M for 13 years, but does not know the neighbors well. However, in April, she has become the most-mentioned name in the building. She has helped elders buy their food, foreigners get updated information and the neighborhood committee maintain order during nucleic acid testing. "There are many foreigners in our building, almost on every floor. The policies and notices posted on our WeChat group are usually long and complicated. I'm afraid they can't understand, and thus I volunteer to translate them," she said. "I'm glad I'm useful."

Ti Gong

5) Lin Xianghua, worker at Jing'ansi Subdistrict Party Working Committee

Lin Xianghua was scheduled to hold her wedding ceremony this month, but the recent COVID-19 pandemic resurgence ruined her plans. However, she totally understood, saying: "It's my duty." Her fiancé is also a grassroots community worker. They haven't seen each other for more than a month because they've both been living in their offices. "Fortunately, we understand each other," she said. Waking up each day at 5:30am, she runs a very tight schedule to cram in everything, including arranging nucleic acid testing, transferring positive cases and distributing parcels. "Some residents are upset about lockdown. I hope they can understand us more," she said.

Ti Gong

6) Zhang Jing, manager, Lianhua Supermarket's Caojiadu store

Although the supermarket isn't open, Zhang Jing is very busy. During lockdown, her phone has become the customer hotline. Local residents and neighborhood committees keep calling to make orders. According to Zhang, she deals with orders during work hours, and later drives her car to take parcels to every compound. "On average, I visit seven to eight compounds each night. My car can only carry tens of parcels at a time, so I have to drive back to get more. Sometimes I'm still on the way to deliver parcels at 3am," she said.