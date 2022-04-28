Heartwarming scenes as wide-ranging support eases lockdown stress in Jing'an

A barber offers haircuts to his community, a birthday celebration lights up a makeshift hospital and outlying regions truck in their best quality produce.

In this series, we showcase the highlights of Jing'an.

April Keywords: Fighting Pandemic

Ti Gong

Calm is prevailing in Jing'an District. With most people basically cooped up at home, once bustling streets have fallen silent after the month-long lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence. But there's also a busy undercurrent of striving amidst the struggle. People are banding together to fight the pandemic. Here, we share moments of heartwarming positivity and stories of inspiration, including a lockdown birthday, social distancing haircutting and a race to ensure supplies.



1) Regions respond to repay Jing'an's help

Over the years, Jing'an has been lending a helping hand to remote provinces in various ways. As the city is battling a resurgence of the pandemic, fresh meat, fruits and vegetables from these places are arriving in Jing'an to ensure local food supplies.

Of them, Bachu County in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has supplied 2.43 million yuan (US$375,480) worth of food to the district, including local iconic agricultural products such as milk, pears, red dates, and qiegao, or nut cake.

"I'm so honored to carry out the mission," said 24-year-old Abdusami.

He's the youngest of the three drivers who traveled six days to bring food to Jing'an on April 17. In a race to ensure delivery, they ate and slept onboard their truck.

"We were afraid that the highways would be closed, so we pushed ahead. We had a spell of only about three hours every day. When we were hungry, we just ate nang, a kind of bread made by Uygur people," said another driver. "En route to Shanghai, we fueled up seven times."

"I was a little bit nervous about driving so far. But I felt so proud," Abdusami said.

On arrival, they took a short break and unloaded the delivery.

"I hope Jing'an people can receive these products as soon as possible. Though we live far away, we appreciate the assistance sent from Jing'an over the years," he said.

The products they delivered included 9 tons of red dates. "Everyone in our village was mobilized. It only took three days to collect, clean and pack these red dates," said local villager Arzigul. "Though I couldn't send them to Jing'an people personally, I hope they can feel our hearts. Let's defeat the pandemic!"

Ti Gong

It was not a single case. A truck loaded with 14.5 tons of fresh vegetables set off from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan. After driving nearly non-stop for more than 30 hours, it arrived at its destination – Jing'an District – about 2,300 kilometers away.

The fresh vegetables were promptly put on shelves in local wet markets, priced at 7 yuan (US$1.1) per kilogram on average.

"Shanghai has been helping Yunnan for so many years, from poverty alleviation to rural revitalization. Yunnan people feel so grateful," proclaimed Yang Jinzhi, Party chief of Chuxiong supply cooperative.

"When Jing'an needs us, we should spare no effort to stand with it to battle the pandemic," he added.

Within two days, 14.5 kilograms of vegetables, including baby cabbage, lettuce and cauliflower, were picked from the fields, cleaned, packaged and sent to Jing'an.

"We have to ensure that the vegetables sent to Jing'an are of the highest quality," said Tang Song who travelled in the truck to make sure of safe transportation. "There were two drivers. They took shifts every four hours to ensure the vegetables reached Jing'an as soon as possible.

"Please be assured! We always stand behind you! We are already preparing the next truck!"

Ti Gong

Yiling District of Yichang City, in Hubei Province, also didn't hesitate to mobilize local farmers and entrepreneurs to collect food for virus-hit Shanghai.

Within four days, it gathered 43 tons of local iconic produce including rice, orange and sweet potato-made snacks. It took nearly 24 hours for the goods to arrive in Shanghai.

"We bring with us the care and love of 600,000 Yilin people," said Zhao Feng, deputy director of Yiling.

When the food arrived in Shanghai, 11 officers from Yichang's local liaison office volunteered to distribute it to communities.

Ti Gong

2) Life in a makeshift hospital

For one-year-old Tongtong, her first birthday was special. It was celebrated in a makeshift hospital at Jing'an Sports Center with dabai, a nickname for medical staff, community workers and volunteers in white protective suits who work on the frontline to nip the coronavirus in the bud.

The special birthday party was held at 6pm on April 15, two days after she and her father were sent to the site. The medical staff prepared her birthday cake, wrote best wishes on their protective suits and even organized the traditional zhuazhou ceremony.

In China, zhuazhou is one of the most important customs for a child's first birthday celebration. Traditionally, the family would present an assortment of items such as a book, pen, coin, toy, ruler and jewellery for the baby to choose from. The selected item is believed to indicate his or her future inclination and profession.

Tongtong grabbed a medical record card. It surprised everyone. "I guess she would become a medical worker when she grows up. And I hope so," her father Liu Lei said.

He believed it was fate. According to Liu, his wife became sick when she was pregnant with Tongtong, and after the baby was born she needed more surgery. So, she couldn't accompany them to the makeshift hospital.

"My wife asked me several days ago to celebrate Tongtong's birthday. But I didn't want to bother the medical staff. I had thought it would be great if they could prepare birthday noodles. I didn't expect such a big surprise," he said.

"In fact, I was very twitchy about taking Tongtong to the makeshift hospital. But the medical staff were so considerate, and they eased my concerns," he added.

Ti Gong

Fifteen-year-old Liu Xuanling was another popular figure at the makeshift hospital site.

She came from Zhejiang Province to do her entrance exams for Shanghai Conservatory of Music. But she and her grandparents tested positive for COVID-19 and were sent to the hospital on April 4.

During quarantine, she has practiced every day and her ethereal melodies have cheered many people. She was also invited to attend Shanghai Daily's online concert "The Sound of Shanghai."

Due to the pandemic, the exam was switched to online mode. To help her successfully attend the exam on April 8, Jing'an police officer Zhang Bin inspected every corner of the hospital to find her a proper location, one bathed in sunlight where she would not disturb others, or be disturbed.

"They are guests to Shanghai. I hope her dream can come true, and I hope the family can recover as soon as possible," he said.

Liu tried a "simulated test" that morning, and attended the actual test at 2pm. One dabai was there to maintain order and prevent anyone walking around to disturb her.

At 3:34pm, officer Zhang received a WeChat voice message from Liu who said: "I've finished the exam. It went well."

Zhang said: "Shanghai is a warm city. The haziness of COVID-19 will surely be dispelled, and life will go on." He hopes Liu's story can give a powerful lift to others.

Ti Gong

Among other people in the makeshift hospital, Liu Qiang has become one of Liu Xuanling's fans.

The community worker was infected with the virus while at work. But as a marathon enthusiast, he just couldn't stop running. He ran along an empty corridor every day, and befriended the young violinist. "Both of us were trapped. But we tried to stay positive," he said.

Over 15 days, he has run 170 kilometers at the site, and shared his experiences on social media, inspiring many people. He has also befriended other running enthusiasts at the site, including a Taiwanese who married a Shanghai woman.

"We've exchanged our contact information, and decided to run together along Suzhou Creek after the lockdown is fully lifted," he said.

Ti Gong

3) "Hair salon" customers line up

Never in hairdresser Rain's life has he been so valued. During lockdown, many people weren't able to get a haircut for almost a month, and Rain came to their rescue.

It was Tao Siyi, a volunteer at Liangyou neighborhood in Shimen No.2 Road Subdistrict, who first noticed the need. So, he came up with the idea to set up a temporary hair salon, and Rain didn't hesitate to agree.

Though the neighborhood is listed as "precautionary," it is taking strict measures to prevent infections. So, "customers" were required to make online reservations in advance and observe a set of prevention measures to get their hair done. They had to do an antigen test and take the negative result to the site, stay two meters away from others while queuing, and wear masks all the time.

Shortly after the notice about a hairdressing service was released on the neighborhood's WeChat group, nearly 50 residents eagerly responded. They took a queue number, and waited to be called.

The temporary hair salon officially opened on April 19. It was set up in a well-ventilated outdoor place. The neighborhood prepared a table, chair and protective gear, and residents volunteered to offer hand sanitizers.

Ti Gong

Twenty residents received a free haircutting service on the day. Rain disinfected his tools after every haircut to ensure safety.

According to an 80-year-old resident surnamed Zhang, the haircut gave her a big lift. "I hadn't had a haircut for about six months. My hair has grown so long it made me uncomfortable. My son ordered the service for me. I felt so happy. Thank you," she said.

A young woman nicknamed Beibei received a bob cut. Rain's professional skills surprised her. "He's so good. I feel he's better than my hairdresser," she said.

To repay Rain, they offered him drinks and snacks, and some even cooked dinner for him.

"It's my first free service since I became a hairdresser five years ago. I didn't expect to be so accepted by so many neighbors. I felt honored to serve them," Rain said.

He also offered a doorstep service to people who had difficulties going downstairs.

On April 20, he cut hair for a 90-year-old man outside his home. His family said the man hadn't had a haircut for almost two months, and Rain really was a great help.

Ti Gong

4) Meals delivered to doorstep

One of the strongest concerns for quarantined people is a stable supply of food. Amid community lockdowns, many people have turned to online grocery platforms to access food, but it's not easy to make an order due to the surging demand. Jing'an has, however, stepped up to send food to people's doorsteps.

In the Pengpu Xincun Subdistrict, the Sanquan Jiayuan neighborhood has helped local residents to order fresh vegetables. When the parcels arrive, local volunteers rally, literally, to send vegetables to every home's doorstep.

They were well organized. Some were delegated to unload the parcels, and the rest lined in queues to send the goods to the designated site. Then, they drove cars or rode tricycles to take the vegetables to every apartment building.

It was so efficient that it only took three hours to finish distributing 1,383 parcels.

One volunteer who drove his own car to deliver parcels said: "It's not a big deal to mess up the car because it was meant to carry things. Instead, I think it's very meaningful."

Ti Gong

Zhijiang Road W. Subdistrict is delivering food in a more targeted way. It is sending meals to the doorsteps of local senior citizens. Amid the lockdown, it provides meals to 230 elders.

There are only two deliverymen. To follow prevention measures, they don't enter the compounds, giving the meal boxes instead to guards at the gate. Then, volunteers in the compounds take the meals to the elders.

Liu Hongxia, who's preparing meals for them, said: "I've been working here for nearly five years. I'm familiar with most of the elders. They are like my family. I wouldn't feel comfortable if they couldn't get their meals."

Xinwang Meishilin restaurant in Linfen Road Subdistrict has been providing free meals for years to local elderly residents who live alone. It also answered the call this time. Moreover, it also cooks for local frontline workers, including medical staff.

According to manager Yu Yingchun, the restaurant does all this out of a sense of obligation.

Yu, his wife and eight workers have been living in the restaurant since March 31. They are required to receive nucleic acid testing every 48 hours, and every day have their temperatures checked and their vehicle disinfected to ensure safety.

Ti Gong

There is only one vehicle, but they have to take the meals to more than ten sites, including Linfen Hospital. So, sometimes, Yu himself carries in a foam box loaded with meals.

"I have to ensure the frontline workers eat well," he said.

Jing'an is also doing its best to treat medical staff who were sent from other locations to aid local coronavirus prevention and control.

Merry Hotel Shanghai was designated to provide accommodation for a medical team of nine people from Ma'anshan, Anhui Province. The hotel's restaurant has cooked meals to suit special dietary requirements.

"They may like spicy food. So we prepare dishes such as fried meat with pepper, and we reduce the use of sugar when cooking dishes," said executive chef Zhou Binhua. "Also, we prepare night snacks and fruits for them."

Medical worker Li Zhizhen said: "We are very satisfied with the arrangement. Every time we ask for help, the hotel tries its best to solve problems for us."



