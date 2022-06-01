Nucleic acid test sites sprinkled conveniently throughout Jing'an

Residents can take tests within a 15-minute walk from the home or workplace at 345 sites. Check the Suishenban or WeChat app for location details.

Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

Jing'an has set up 345 nucleic acid testing sites across the district, enabling residents to take their tests within a 15-minute walk from their home or workplace.

The sites are located in neighborhoods, shopping malls, office buildings, industrial parks, Metro stations, public transportation hubs, construction sites, and community service centers.

Notably, there are four mobile sites which can drive to anywhere to meet local demand, like schools and roadside retailers.

People can check their nearest sites on the Suishenban app and WeChat app, along with other information such as how many people are waiting.

Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

One site set up opposite Exit 11 of Nanjing Road W's Metro station is popular with nearby workers and delivery riders.

"It's so great," said a deliveryman surnamed Li. "Previously I had to line up in long queues at hospital to take a test and it cost me 40 yuan. Here, there are few people waiting and the service is totally free."

The Jiangning Road Subdistrict has expanded the test sites' service hours in consideration of people's diverse needs.

It has 16 nucleic acid testing sites, including six which either operate from day into night, or on weekends. For example, the site at 661 Xikang Road is open to 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"I passed by and I received the test. It's quite convenient," said a deliveryman surnamed Xiao.

A local grassroots official surnamed Yang attended the site at around 6:45pm after he finished a day's work disinfecting public venues in a local neighborhood. "I don't need to spare time from my tight schedule to wait any longer to receive my test," he said.

To ensure the ongoing normal operation of the sites, Jing'an has trained 4,411 people since end of March to do the tests.