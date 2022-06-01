Feature / District

Nucleic acid test sites sprinkled conveniently throughout Jing'an

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  10:50 UTC+8, 2022-05-31       0
Residents can take tests within a 15-minute walk from the home or workplace at 345 sites. Check the Suishenban or WeChat app for location details.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  10:50 UTC+8, 2022-05-31       0
Nucleic acid test sites sprinkled conveniently throughout Jing'an
Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

A man receives a nucleic acid test at a testing site in Jiangning Road Subdistrict.

Jing'an has set up 345 nucleic acid testing sites across the district, enabling residents to take their tests within a 15-minute walk from their home or workplace.

The sites are located in neighborhoods, shopping malls, office buildings, industrial parks, Metro stations, public transportation hubs, construction sites, and community service centers.

Notably, there are four mobile sites which can drive to anywhere to meet local demand, like schools and roadside retailers.

People can check their nearest sites on the Suishenban app and WeChat app, along with other information such as how many people are waiting.

Nucleic acid test sites sprinkled conveniently throughout Jing'an
Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

Medics train testing skills in Jing'an

One site set up opposite Exit 11 of Nanjing Road W's Metro station is popular with nearby workers and delivery riders.

"It's so great," said a deliveryman surnamed Li. "Previously I had to line up in long queues at hospital to take a test and it cost me 40 yuan. Here, there are few people waiting and the service is totally free."

The Jiangning Road Subdistrict has expanded the test sites' service hours in consideration of people's diverse needs.

It has 16 nucleic acid testing sites, including six which either operate from day into night, or on weekends. For example, the site at 661 Xikang Road is open to 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"I passed by and I received the test. It's quite convenient," said a deliveryman surnamed Xiao.

A local grassroots official surnamed Yang attended the site at around 6:45pm after he finished a day's work disinfecting public venues in a local neighborhood. "I don't need to spare time from my tight schedule to wait any longer to receive my test," he said.

To ensure the ongoing normal operation of the sites, Jing'an has trained 4,411 people since end of March to do the tests.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Nanjing Road
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     