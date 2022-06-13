Feature / District

Turning test kit trash into art treasure

Some Songjiang locals are turning the antigen testing "trash" into treasure.
Ti Gong

Si Xueqin, a retired doctor in Dongjing Town, paints on some antigen testing kits.

Antigen testing has become a necessary part of everyday life for Shanghai citizens, with everyone required to take a test every day.

Most people just throw away the test kit after use, but some Songjiang locals are turning this "trash" into treasure.

Some are making music with the kits. Music students at the Songjiang Foreign Language School are using them as percussion instruments to accompany their teachers during online classes.

For others, they are art. Si Xueqin, 72, is a retired doctor in Dongjing Town. Each day after her test, she disinfects the kit and draws on it.

The kit is 2 centimeters wide and 6 centimeters long, which is very challenging for drawing. But Si has drawn many traditional Chinese pictures on the little kits.

"Compared to drawing on paper, it is indeed more difficult, after all, there is only such a small area," she said.

"The size of the canvas doesn't really matter. As long as there are mountains and ravines at the heart."

Si said her test kit drawing had enriched her lockdown life.

"No matter what difficulties you encounter, keep a good attitude, learn to adjust, face it positively and optimistically," she said.

"No matter how hard it is, you will get through it."

Ti Gong

Music students at the Songjiang Foreign Language School are using them as percussion instruments to accompany their teachers during online classes.

