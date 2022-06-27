Feature / District

All aboard! Bus turned into mobile vaccination station

A bus has been transformed into a COVID vaccination station in Xuhang Town to allow residents to be vaccinated under the guidance of volunteers.
A bus has been transformed into a COVID vaccination station in Xuhang Town. It was stationed in front of Jiazhaoye Community to allow residents to be vaccinated under the guidance of volunteers.

"We could get the vaccine at our door instead of going to the Caowang Community health service center, which is very convenient," said Wu Jindi, a 66-year-old female resident.

The mobile station was transformed from an idle bus in just four days, without any major alterations.

Three residents can be vaccinated at the same time. Tables, refrigerators, air-conditioners, computers and information pamphlets are all equipped.

With its own power supply, the bus can run for eight hours after fully charged, ensuring vaccinations can work independently.

A district-level doctor is available for each vaccination in order to make sure the safety. There are more than 25 nucleic acid test stations in Xuhang Town and over 55 test stations in the 18 communities in Zhenxin Community.

At a test station in front of the Mega Incity Shopping Center in Nanxiang Town, a man surnamed Shi found it convenient to take the test while out shopping.

"In the morning we completed the sampling of 280 residents," said volunteer Wang Hairui at the test station.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
