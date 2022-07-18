Enjoy blooms and farm fun in Songjiang parks

Have fun at Chenshan Botanical Garden as its lavender and butterfly orchids are blooming, or go fruit-picking and crayfish-catching at Guangfulin Countryside Park.

'Purple rain' of colorful blooms

A "purple storm" is sweeping over Chenshan Botanical Garden this summer as lavender and butterfly orchids start to bloom and put on their best show. Visitors have to show a negative nucleic acid test from within the previous 72 hours and have a normal temperature and a green health code. But beware! Summer is when bees and hornets are busy with pollination. Visitors are advised to keep distance from these helpful critters to avoid being bitten.

Date: Throughout the year (9am-5:30pm)

Tickets: 60 yuan (US$8.89)

Venue: Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway

辰花公路3888号

Ti Gong

Harvest your own fruit, crayfish

When Guangfulin Countryside Park reopened on June 10, a farm inside it reopened as well, offering fruit-picking and crayfish-catching. It's now the harvest season of cherry tomatoes, Lubao melons and early yellow peaches. Visitors who pick 75 kilograms of fruit or above will enjoy the service of having the fruit being delivered home. Visitors have to show their 72-hour nucleic acid negative test before entry and book tickets for the farm one day in advance.

Date: Throughout the year (8am-6pm)

Tickets: Park entrance fee free

Venue: Guangfulin Countryside Park

Address: 3488 Chenta Road

辰塔路3488号