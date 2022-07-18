Feature / District

Jinshi Museum, Shun Pao Culture Space taking shape in Sijing

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  17:12 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0
An art museum and a culture space featuring one of China's oldest newspapers in Sijing Town of Songjiang District have seen their major structures completed recently.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  17:12 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0
Jinshi Museum, Shun Pao Culture Space taking shape in Sijing
Ti Gong

The construction site of Jinshi Museum in Sijing Town

An art museum and a culture space featuring one of China's oldest newspapers in Sijing Town of Songjiang District have seen their major structures completed recently.

Jinshi, inscriptions on ancient bronzes and stone tablets, is a traditional Chinese art form.

The Jinshi Museum at 38 Wenhua Road in the ancient town adopts an architectural style of a traditional Jiangnan watertown, featuring black roof tiles and white walls. In addition to its antique elements, the museum also has modern features like glass and steel structure to express an idea of technological advancement.

Workers have so far completed the major structure and interior decoration. When completed, the museum will house art studios of masters while hosting cultural activities for locals and tourists.

The Shun Pao Culture Space is adjacent to the Jinshi Museum. Concrete pouring has rendered the building a natural roughness.

This year is the 150th anniversary of the founding of Shun Pao (Shanghai News), the most influential and long-lasting newspaper in contemporary China.

Shi Liangcai (1880-1934), a press magnate and proprietor of Shun Pao, was a Sijing local resident.

The Shun Pao Culture Space, not far from the Old Residence of Shi Liangcai, will become a venue for the promotion of newspaper culture. In addition to its permanent exhibition, it will launch a variety of exhibitions relating to news and mass communication.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     