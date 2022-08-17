Entrepreneur deploys IT know-how to reshape China's horse-riding industry

The equestrian career of Zhu Renjie started with eight horses. After eight years, the resident of Songjiang owns an empire with 100 stables and more than 70 horses.

However, this entrepreneurship journey has been paved with bitter and sweet feelings.

Zhu returned to Shanghai in 2008 after he pursuing study at an overseas university. "Why not turn self-employed?" he asked himself.

An IT major, Zhu then founded his own computer technology firm, providing convergent media solutions to various domestic newspaper groups.

The company developed well until it reached a stage when Zhu felt uncertain about its future. It went through an acquisition at the end of 2014 and Zhu, with his newly-acquired funds, started to consider other ventures.

To vent his frustrations at that time he went out riding horses.

"Horse-riding is my favorite. While I'm on a galloping horse, my stresses are eased and the trust from the horse is encouraging," he said.

After some deep thinking Zhu opted to delve into equestrianism for his next entrepreneurial adventure.

Zhu and several friends invested in a racecourse near Shanghai Haiwan Forest Park in suburban Fengxian District.

The equestrian center, located remotely and with few customers, performed poorly.

"We slept in a farmhouse on the racecourse, eight people raising eight horses. For about half a year, we worked hard, but made little income, let alone making any profit," Zhu recalled.

In less than a year, his other seven co-founders departed.

"I decided in the beginning to somehow reshape the horse-riding industry in China," said Zhu. "The domestic industry had been operated in a primitive and backward mode for a long time. Though I paid a high price in the initial stages, I insisted on developing a modern and reliable equestrian center management platform."

For the next two years, Zhu and his team members developed their dream management software while running a suburban equestrian center.

Relying on the platform, Zhu started to set his sights on populous area.

He chose the location for his new equestrian center in downtown Shanghai. The first shopping mall branch opened on the rooftop of the Global Harbor in Putuo District.

"Many people treasure time over money. Their enthusiasm for equestrianism will disappear if they have to drive 60 kilometers to a racecourse," said Zhu.

The shopping mall equestrian center did attract many new fans, and its systemic and tailor-made lessons helped people develop their new passion. In about two years the center sold about 160,000 lessons and drew more people closer to equestrianism.

Zhu, however, sensed a new crisis. The downtown branch, though earning high popularity, had limited space and high operating costs.

It occurred to Zhu that the inclusion of satellite branches and professional equestrian clubs within the outer-ring roads might offer a final solution toward a multiple-phased and thorough equestrian training course system.

In addition, he provided a "membership plus pay-per-ride" choice for customers.

As people's equestrian skills improved and some even wish to participate in competitions, Zhu organized a professional equestrian team consisted of his customers. He purchased professional competition horses, hired professional coaches and trained team members.

He also started to think about cultivating competition event IP to further upgrade his management.

To allow more people to enjoy the activity at lower prices, Zhu developed an equestrian simulator machine, through which beginners could quickly master basic riding skills.

The COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai since March has somehow disturbed the rhythm of Zhu's equestrian operations.

"As an outdoor activity, our equestrian centers have taken a huge blow from the pandemic," Zhu said. "While waiting for the recovery, we are thinking about more renovations."