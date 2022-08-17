What's on in Songjiang District this August

Have a visual feast of Xinbang lotus or visit Pujiang River Source Scenic Spot to know more about plants.

'Water ballet performance'

More than 1,200 varieties of lotus flowers are in bloom in Xinbang Town's Lotus Park, displaying a delicate "water ballet performance." July to September is the peak time for lotus blossoms. Xinbang is going through a rural reconstruction, and managers of the lotus park consider renovating it as well, according to the Xinbang Lotus Breeding Center. Due to its topography, which resembles a lotus leaf, Xinbang was nicknamed "the lotus leaf town" more than 1,500 years ago during the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

Ti Gong

Dates: Through September

Address: Along Xucun and Gongqing roads in Xinbang Town, Songjiang District

松江区新浜镇许村路、共青路沿线

Giving flowers an identity

The Pujiang River Source Scenic Spot in Shihudang Town is distributing "identity cards" for its plants and flowers. Red pines, Chinese roses, wisterias and other flower varieties now have labels displaying their scientific names, genera and families. More "identity cards" will be assigned to plants that bloom in different seasons. The scenic spot also features Shenyuan Lake with an afforestation rate of more than 70 percent.

Ti Gong

Dates: Throughout the year

Tickets: Free

Venue: Pujiang River Source Scenic Spot

Address: Dongxia Village, Shihudang Town, Songjiang District

松江区石湖荡镇东夏村