Feature / District

What's on in Songjiang District this August

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  16:54 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
Have a visual feast of Xinbang lotus or visit Pujiang River Source Scenic Spot to know more about plants.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  16:54 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0

'Water ballet performance'

More than 1,200 varieties of lotus flowers are in bloom in Xinbang Town's Lotus Park, displaying a delicate "water ballet performance." July to September is the peak time for lotus blossoms. Xinbang is going through a rural reconstruction, and managers of the lotus park consider renovating it as well, according to the Xinbang Lotus Breeding Center. Due to its topography, which resembles a lotus leaf, Xinbang was nicknamed "the lotus leaf town" more than 1,500 years ago during the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

What's on in Songjiang District this August
Ti Gong

Xinbang lotus

Dates: Through September

Address: Along Xucun and Gongqing roads in Xinbang Town, Songjiang District

松江区新浜镇许村路、共青路沿线

Giving flowers an identity

The Pujiang River Source Scenic Spot in Shihudang Town is distributing "identity cards" for its plants and flowers. Red pines, Chinese roses, wisterias and other flower varieties now have labels displaying their scientific names, genera and families. More "identity cards" will be assigned to plants that bloom in different seasons. The scenic spot also features Shenyuan Lake with an afforestation rate of more than 70 percent.

What's on in Songjiang District this August
Ti Gong

A plant with "personal identity"

Dates: Throughout the year

Tickets: Free

Venue: Pujiang River Source Scenic Spot

Address: Dongxia Village, Shihudang Town, Songjiang District

松江区石湖荡镇东夏村

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     