Something for everyone at Sheshan's summer carnival

The summer carnival at Sheshan National Tourist Resort, which runs until the end of October, features an electronic music festival, scientific exploration, night camping and yachting.

The music festival, having eight different kinds of electronic musical performances, takes place in Shanghai Happy Valley.

Chenshan Botanical Garden will host a water lily exhibition in August and September, as well as a nighttime camping festival and lectures by renowned astronomers.

"Chenshan Botanical Garden is one of the best places in suburban Shanghai to watch a meteor shower," said a staffer with Sheshan National Tourist Resort.

Guangfulin Cultural Relics Park will have nature and archeology camps for children, and Shanghai Yuehu Sculpture Park will hold drone, aviation and automobile-themed and sailing camps.

Tianma Circuit will feature adrenaline-pumping car races.

Guest activities at Sheshan Resort's hotels include musical barbecues, menageries at Hilton Shanghai Songjiang Guangfulin, picnics at Yuluxe Sheshan, Shanghai, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel and both water sports and rock climbing at InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland.

Venue: Sheshan National Tourist Resort

Address: Sheshan Town

松江区佘山镇