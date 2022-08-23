Summer migratory birds start nesting around Pujiang First Bay

Flocks of many varieties of visiting birdlife are common in Shanghai but they tend to seek bushland cover to breed in the sweltering heat.

Ding Weiqun / Ti Gong

Ding Weiqun / Ti Gong

Flocks of summer migratory birds have stopped off around Pujiang First Bay, at the northern bend of Huangpu River, in Wujing Town for the breeding season.

The town's phenology volunteers have captured moments of the creatures in their charming naivety.

Recorded bird varieties in Shanghai have reached 510, accounting for one third of the entire range nationwide, since domestic and foreign scientists started to observe birds in the city at the start of the 20th century.

Common summer migratory birds in Shanghai include Japanese white-eye, blue and white flycatcher, Japanese tit, house swallow, cuckoo, oriole and crested goshawk, among others.

"We call those birds which stop to reproduce here in spring and summer 'the summer migratory birds.' They find mates, reproduce and raise their young here, and in autumn they fly away to their wintering grounds," said a senior bird observer.

"To catch the attention of the opposite sex, the birds are extremely active through singing or other activities."

The bird observer said the migrating herring gull is frequently seen along the Huangpu River.

"A third of bird category is made up of resident birds, including the Chinese Bulbul and the black bird, and you may spot them throughout the year."

Some birds, however, might seem to disappear from sight when the scorching heat of summer arrives. They hide under bushes or within the forest to molt. The birds are at their most fragile at this time, with their feathers smaller than normal and their flying ability reduced.

As a wetland city, Shanghai has recorded more than 180 waterfowl varieties, among which 19 are national first-level protected wildlife and 30 are national second-level protected birds.

Pujiang First Bay, which features river, lakes and wetlands, is an area frequented by waterfowls.

The water birds, noted for their long legs, necks and beaks, are either swimming birds that fetch food from water or wading birds that live along the riverside.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Tips on bird observation

• Learn to use binoculars or a more penetrating refractive monocular.



• Avoid wearing clothes with vibrant colors that could disturb birds.

• Don't lure birds or hurt them in order to take a photo.

• Use biological solutions instead of pesticides to control insects.

• Deter bird-strikes on windows of high-rises.