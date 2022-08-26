Feature / District

Forum highlights need for development of Yangtze River Delta 'digital line'

  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-08-30
Industry insiders and experts recently attended a forum in Qingpu to discuss "creating new fertile soil for intelligent manufacturing."
A recent forum in Qingpu District aimed at accelerating the development of the Yangtze River Delta "digital line" brought together experts and industry insiders to discuss topics such as intelligent manufacturing and industrial digitalization.

The forum, held at Shanghai Shixi Software Information Park, invited the UN Industrial Development Organization representatives, experts and company representatives to discuss "creating new fertile soil for intelligent manufacturing."

Participants at the roundtable discussed the digital transformation of China's traditional manufacturing industry.

They believe that different resources and strengths should be combined to foster the development of the digital industry in Qingpu.

Representatives from two Qingpu-based science and technology companies shared their thoughts around the topics of "accelerating industrial digitalization" and "new industry, new technology and new development."

The Yangtze River Delta "digital line" is currently under construction.

Based on the digital economy, the district has spared no effort to develop digital industries such as electronic information manufacturing, software and information services, as well as to accelerate the application of new technologies such as big data, cloud computing and the Internet of Things.

The "digital line" connects the BeiDou Innovation Base, Shanghai Shixi Software Information Park, Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Park, and Huawei's new R&D base.

The district will strengthen coordination with Zhangjiang Science and Technology City in the east and cooperation with Yangtze River Delta cities in the west, accelerating the formation of a trillion-yuan-level digital economy belt.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
