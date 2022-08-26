Medical care at doorsteps! How a smart hospital is helping suburbanites

The Yangtze River Delta (Shanghai) Smart Internet Hospital has made life easier for Qingpu residents with its online diagnosis and treatment services.

Many residents of Qingpu District hope for convenient, high-quality medical care services close to their homes and home prescriptions for medications.

The Yangtze River Delta (Shanghai) Smart Internet Hospital has made their wish a reality.

The hospital has consistently improved its online diagnosis and treatment services over the past two years, including remote diagnosis, online prescription and medication delivery.

"This sphygmomanometer is smart; the result is swiftly delivered when I put my arm into it," said a local surnamed Zhao, who visited a community intelligent health station close to his home in Zhangyan Village. "It is simple to use as well. If I don't feel well, I run the test myself."

Basic health indicators like blood pressure, blood sugar and heart rate are included in the Internet of Things monitoring self-service equipment.

"Children of elderly citizens can learn about their parents' health status in real-time, even if they live far away, thanks to Shanghai's health app Jiankangyun," a health station employee said.

Another resident, surnamed Xu living in the same village as Zhao, struggled with diabetes for over 20 years. Recently, he developed symptoms of numbness of the lower limb.

Doctors at the village health center identified it as a diabetes complication and advised Xu to seek "remote diagnosis" from specialists at Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Zhang Yi, who specializes in the treatment of the complication of diabetes with a combination of TCM and Western medicine, was on the other side of the screen in a small "cloud diagnosis room" measuring about 10 square meters.

Zhang examined Xu's tongue through a webcam and asked about his symptoms.

"It takes over one and a half hours to go to the Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine by Metro and bus transfers," said Xu. "The 'cloud diagnosis room' enables us to seek medical treatment from experts online, which saves a lot of time."

Villages in Qingpu are now closer to resources for high-quality medical care previously available only in urban areas because of digitalization. The village of Zhangyan in Chonggu Town is but one example.

So far, 11 health centers have used such "cloud diagnosis rooms," including Zhongbu Village in Zhaoxiang Town, Lianhu Village in Jinze Town and Shengxin Village in Baihe Town.

According to Jin Guiyuan, deputy head of the Qingpu District Health Commission, the district will soon have more than 70 "cloud diagnosis rooms."

"Qingpu is Shanghai's only district that borders Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, and its most isolated village is over 70 kilometers from the city's center. The 'cloud diagnosis room' saves residents the long commute to downtown for medical treatment," Jin said.

At the Zhangbang community center in Xiayang Subdistrict, a resident surnamed Bao, 73, learned how to acquire pharmaceutical prescription services via the app Jiankangyun with the help of volunteers who teach basics to senior citizens. After practices, she can now order medications from home with a few simple clicks.

The Yangtze River Delta (Shanghai) Smart Internet Hospital also created a medicine prescription service section on the app during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Approximately 400,000 orders of medicines have been delivered to people using this service.

A resident surnamed Lu with high blood pressure tried the service after running out of medicines.

"After I clicked to extend the prescription, a doctor swiftly reviewed the request. I made the payment after it was approved," Lu explained.

"I received the parcel number, allowing me to track the delivery process in real time."

Over 500 doctors have been recruited for the online review of prescriptions and the service is proving extremely popular.

Patients who have medical treatment and prescription records from public hospitals within the last six months are eligible for the service and residents can also seek support online for medication guidance and health check records.

The rapid growth of information technology has resulted in the establishment of an "intelligent medical treatment" network benefiting the Yangtze River Delta region.

So far, the hospital has established ties with medical institutes in Wujiang, Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan, Zhejiang Province, allowing citizens in the region to access Shanghai's high-quality medical care resources.