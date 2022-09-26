Festival taps into uptick in camping's popularity

A camping festival was launched recently in an ancient water town, Zhujiajiao, in suburban Qingpu District.

Residents are able to enjoy camping, food, sports as well as artistic elements of the festival in Zhujiajiao's Zhoujiagang Village.

Organizers at the camp site prepared tents, canopies, camping lights, portable tables and chairs, coffee machines, cookers and other equipment for camping lovers.

The COVID-19 resurgence in some cities in China significantly shortened the planning period for tourists, leading to an uptick in camping's popularity since June when the two-month lockdown was lifted in Shanghai.

The camping festival is hosted by a village tourism agency, Ledaoxintian, based in Qingpu, and will last for more than two months until November.

In addition to common camping activities like lawn camping, stargazing, bonfire parties, outdoor barbecues and fishing, Ledaoxintian provides other options such as cake making, which uses traditional recipes and techniques credited as intangible cultural heritage, planting, picking and cultural bazaars.