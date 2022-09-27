Jing'an Culture Center holds another public art event

Jing'an District held a host of activities to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival, exhibitions, and community bazaar in September. Shanghai Watch also opened a store on Nanjing Road W.

Public art on display

The Jing'an Culture Center has created a platform for ordinary people to hold their own exhibitions. Artists of any age will get the chance to showcase their paintings, photos, installations, or other forms of art in the public. Since the "Citizen Art Space" project was launched in March, the center has accepted artwork from nearly 50 citizens, from preschoolers to retirees, and doctors to freelancers.

Last month, 9-year-old Situ Lixuan held his solo exhibition "Animal World," inviting the public to enjoy "adorable raccoons, arrogant ostriches, and energetic flamingos." It was a great chance to showcase his talent to his friends and to the public. His father, Situ Xiahao, said the experience boosted his son's confidence while bringing the two of them closer.

Other exhibitions include photos taken during the city's COVID-19 lockdown and paintings of the city's historic roads.

Anyone interested in the project can send their work to shangspace@163.com.

Caojiadu community bazaar

The Caojiadu Subdistrict held a community bazaar this month. Local boutique stores displayed their latest arrivals, and time-honored brands held sales promotion campaigns. There were stalls for shoe repair, key cutting, clothes mending, and many others.

Caojiadu released a special community coffee map, urging people to try coffee at international chains such as Starbucks and Tim's as well as boutique stores like Creeper Coffee and Neighbors Coffee in the subdistrict.



Caojiadu follows the city's "15-minute convenient life circle" concept, in which people can access various facilities like shops and healthcare centers within a 15-minute walk.



Mid-Autumn Festival celebration

Various activities were held across Jing'an to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 10. Giant sculptures of the moon and Jade Rabbit, the pet of China's goddess of moon Chang'e, were put up at the IMIX Park mall, giving visitors a great photo opportunity.

There were also concerts and various outdoor sports activities like soccer and frisbee, allowing families to enjoy themselves in their time of reunion.

Space under elevated road to be renovated

About 11,000 square meters under the Gonghexin Elevated Road will be renewed and revitalized. Currently, it is used for parking. After the renovations are completed by the end of the year, the area will feature sports facilities such as running tracks, basketball courts, and a skating park. There will also be toilets, with hot water and other services.

Shanghai Watch opens flagship store in Jing'an

Shanghai Watch, a 67-year-old brand that was once synonymous with luxury in the 1970s and the 80s, has opened its first flagship store on Nanjing Road W. It has become the latest brand to fuel the district's "debut economy," in which businesses are encouraged to open their first stores in Jing'an.

Known as the first domestically-produced mechanical watch in China, Shanghai Watch has been worn by many influential figures such as the late Premier Zhou Enlai. In recent years, the brand has been making efforts to revive its former glory.

Its location on Nanjing Road W. is home to many international luxury brands such as LV, Hermes and Chanel.

Go promoted across Jing'an district

The China Major League Go games was held in Jing'an this month. The Jing'an Sports Bureau also signed agreements with the Shanghai Go Association to promote the sport across the district and encourage more people to play Go.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

More green spaces available to the public

The garden at the former residence of Robert Ho Tung (1862-1956) will be open to the public by the end of this year, making it the latest structure to have its walls destroyed as part of the district's efforts to return more green space to the people.

The 3,000-square-meter garden is located at 457 Shaanxi Road N. It is a neoclassical-style residence built in 1928 by famed architect Laszlo Hudec (1893-1958), who built over 60 outstanding buildings in Shanghai.

Jing'an will add more green spaces. The Shanghai Exhibition Center, a local landmark, removed its fences earlier this year after nearly seven decades, allowing visitors to enter its open grounds.

The Shanghai Sculpture Park's fences along Beijing Road W. will be dismantled by the end of this year in order to connect with the local neighborhood.