Exhibition captures the giant strides made by Minhang in 3 decades

A painting exhibition by two Minhang District-based artists celebrates the 30th anniversary of the founding of the district.

Wang Jiafang / Ti Gong

A painting exhibition by artists Chen Jialing and Wang Jiafang was held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the founding of the new Minhang District.

A standout among the exhibits is a landscape painting that features Pujiang First Bay in the Huangpu River's Minhang section as a silent witness to the district's historical changes and industrial prosperity.

Twelve paintings depict Minhang from the perspective of its achievements in technology, social development, education, culture and ecology.

Since moving into their Guanyuan Art Center studio in Minhang 5 years ago, Chen and Wang have been working on their projects there. They have witnessed the area's growth firsthand.

"A painter is judged by his work. As a painter of a new era, we think about encouraging people with art works," said Wang.







Wang Jiafang / Ti Gong

Wang Jiafang / Ti Gong

Wang Jiafang / Ti Gong

Date: Through October 26, 10am-5pm (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Guanyuan Art Center

Address: 600 Chengjian Rd

澄建路600号

Wang Jiafang / Ti Gong

Chen Jialing / Ti Gong