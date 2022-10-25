Jiangning Road takes the lead in the 'Baby Houses' project

The Jiangning Road Subdistrict is the first in the city to launch the "Baby House" daycare facility for children under the age of three.

Baby House

The Jiangning Road Subdistrict is the first in the city to launch the "Baby House" project, which provides daycare services to children under the age of 3.

The subdistrict currently has three "Baby Houses," which are located at the comprehensive eldercare center, the community CPC service center and the local Nanyang Experimental Kindergarten.

It is seen as an effort to help parents and grandparents who work by making their lives easier.

Shanghai has been establishing childcare facilities in communities to alleviate their burdens in recent years. The city launched the "Baby House" pilot project this year to "embed" childcare services in existing venues such as community eldercare centers and kindergartens.

The three sites are currently free of charge, according to the subdistrict. Online reservations are required through the subdistrict's WeChat account ("injiangning"), and they will be available on the city's e-governance platform Suishenban in the future.

The subdistrict officials said that construction on additional sites, such as the Wujiang Kindergarten and the Yuyao Road Kindergarten, has been put on the agenda.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Walls removed at Jing 'an Sculpture Park

The walls that run along Beijing Road W. of Jing'an Sculpture Park have been demolished to blend the park in with the surroundings and make green spaces more accessible to the public.

After a month-long facelift, nearly 500 meters of 2.5-meter-high hedgerows along the road were removed and replaced with flowers, bushes, fountains and benches. It allows passers-by to admire its beauty without having to enter it.

From this month, the park will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

'Aquarium tunnel' above Suzhou Creek

In the district's most recent waterfront revitalization project, an "aquarium tunnel" has appeared above Suzhou Creek.



The specially designed pedestrian walkway is 60 meters long and 5 meters wide, and it runs beneath the Changshou Road Bridge.

The two sides are double-glazed and decorated with images of fish rippling through the deep blue sea, creating the illusion of walking through an underwater tunnel in an aquarium.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Traditional breakfast at doorstep

To meet the needs of senior citizens, the Jing'ansi Subdistrict's elder care service station has introduced a new breakfast menu.

The Shanghai "big four" breakfast combo consists of soy milk, dabing (big flatbread), youtiao (fried dough sticks) and cifan (glutinous rice balls).

It enables senior citizens to have a delicious yet inexpensive breakfast delivered to their door.

More than 15,000 people over the age of 60 make up nearly 44 percent of the subdistrict's population. As a result, elder care, particularly meal distribution, has been a top priority on the local government's agenda.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Updated version of telephone booth

A telephone booth has been installed on Yangqu Road near Linfen Road.

It offers services such as three-minute free domestic calls, mobile phone charging and taxi-hailing.

People who get lost can scan their faces to locate their emergency contact. Elders can dial 114 for advice and consultation on the most recent policies concerning elder care, medical care and other issues. The deaf and mute can request sign language service via screen by dialing 12345.

It's pink and purple

Autumn is frequently portrayed as a season of golden hues. However, the Pengpu Four Seasons Park is all pink and purple. A sea of hairawn muhly, also known as pink grass, and purple sage has created a romantic atmosphere in the park.