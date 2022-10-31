﻿
Feature / District

China High-End Medical Industrial Cluster forum held

  12:00 UTC+8, 2022-10-31
The China High-End Medical Industrial Cluster Innovative Cooperation Forum was held in Jiading last month, with the suburban district looking to attract health industry investment.
The China High-End Medical Industrial Cluster Innovative Cooperation Forum was held in Jiading District on September 26.

Zheng Hong, director of the Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation, under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT); Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading; and Ning Guang, president of Ruijin Hospital, attended the forum.

Zheng said China's medical equipment industry has achieved rapid development in recent years. The market scale has expanded fast, and a number of cooperative and distinctive industrial clusters have been formed.

Lu pointed out that Jiading currently takes the health and medical industry as an important goal, and high-performance medical equipment and precision medicine as the main industrial development direction.

The district is constantly making greater efforts in consolidating the foundation of innovation and cultivating leading companies, Lu added, hoping that experts would give full play to their professional advantages in their respective fields to drive more new technologies and products of the medical industry to be developed in Jiading.

The district Party secretary also warmly welcomed more outstanding companies and entrepreneurs to invest in the district and together build a good ecology of the high-end medical industry.

The district government will do its best to ensure all-round service, he promised.

Meanwhile, Ruijin Hospital signed strategic cooperation agreements with Shanghai Electric Group, Philips Health Technology, Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Surgical Technology Co and MicroPort Investment Holding at the forum.

The MIIT's Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation also signed strategic cooperation agreements with Jiading's Malu Town and the Shanghai Industry and Information Industry Merger and Acquisition Association to jointly build Shanghai Ruijin-Jiading New City High-end Medical Equipment Industrial Park.

Source: SHINE
