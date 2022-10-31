Sino-ADI, UKAEG sign cooperation agreement

The Sino-ADI National Advertising Industry Park signed a cooperation agreement with the UK Advertising Export Group at the opening of the 2022 Shanghai International Advertising Festival on September 29.

The two parties will enhance communication and engage in multifaceted cooperation.

The signing between Sino-ADI, located in Jiading Industrial Zone, and UKAEG not only broadens the platform for the opening of national advertising parks but also creates a precedent for cross-border cooperation in Shanghai advertising industrial parks, said Lu Yeqing, general manager of Jiading Industrial Zone Development (Group) Co Ltd.

Tang Lifei

The two sides will use their advantageous resources in the future in terms of channels, services, and other areas to encourage the rapid expansion of bilateral commerce. To further boost the park's global brand influence, Sino-ADI will add a number of top-notch international advertising companies.

UKAEG was founded by the leading advertising, media and marketing companies in the United Kingdom to promote business development in the international market. The Department of International Trade of the UK provides financial support for UKAEG.

"We are eager to do business with China, and we also want China to do business with us," said Janet Hull OBE, chairwoman of UKAEG, which represents more than 50 British advertising and marketing service institutions.