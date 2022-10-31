﻿
Feature / District

Planning exhibition hall sheds light on district development

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  12:13 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0
With a total exhibition area of about 4,000 square meters, the exhibition hall integrates planning exhibition, popular science education, cultural exchange and other functions.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  12:13 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0

The Jiading District Planning Exhibition Hall is now open to the public.

With a total exhibition area of about 4,000 square meters, the hall integrates planning exhibition, popular science education, cultural exchange and other functions.

The whole exhibition area is divided into seven parts, namely, Jiading Impression, Elegant Jiading, Achievement Overview, Blueprint Drawing, Dynamic New City, Livable and Business Friendly, and Future Experience, to comprehensively display the past, present and future of the suburban district.

In the exhibition area of Jiading Impression, an interactive screen wall shows the landmark buildings of the district from the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) to modern times.

Visitors can place their hands on the corresponding area, and an animation will be displayed immediately after the screen sensing. Zhang Yanqing, a docent of the exhibition hall, introduced that the exhibition area takes the river as the core image, implying the continuous historical development of Jiading.

Planning exhibition hall sheds light on district development
Zhang Jian

A docent touches an interactive screen wall to showcase the historical buildings in Jiading District.

In the Elegant Jiading area, the wooden models of landmark buildings in the suburban district, combined with the wall of historical and cultural celebrities, show Jiading's 800-year history and culture.

On the other side, the famous historical and cultural town to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River is a visual feast for visitors with dynamic images filled with a sense of science and technology.

In this space full of future and sci-tech, in addition to watching films, visitors can also learn about the famous historical and cultural buildings in Jiading through touch sensing, making it a touchable and readable space.

Through the Planning Corridor, in the process of understanding Jiading's 2035 master plan from 1958 to the latest, visitors will come to the key exhibition area of the planning exhibition hall – Blueprint Drawing.

Planning exhibition hall sheds light on district development
Zhang Jian

A multimedia sand table showcases the overall planning of Jiading.

A huge digital model shows the comprehensive outlook of the future development of Jiading.

"The model uses LED screen, sand table, and stage lighting to display the overall planning and positioning of Jiading as a refined urban area. The film, with a theme of building Jiading into a scientific and technological innovation highland, and a livable place in the future, demonstrates the district's blueprint and its development path," Zhang said.

Various interactive sci-tech devices can be found in the exhibition area. In the Achievement Overview section, visitors can learn about the social, economic, livelihood and security, and other achievements made during different stages of the district's development through the digital query system.

In the Livable City experience area, visitors can appreciate the development of Jiading, in particular its rural areas, and the prospect of rural revitalization while enjoying virtual cycling.

Planning exhibition hall sheds light on district development
Zhang Jian

A visitor takes a virtual ride in the Future Experience area.

Jiading District Planning Exhibition Hall

Date: Daily, 9am-5pm
Address: 999 Yining Rd, Jiading Industrial Zone

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     