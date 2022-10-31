Planning exhibition hall sheds light on district development

With a total exhibition area of about 4,000 square meters, the exhibition hall integrates planning exhibition, popular science education, cultural exchange and other functions.

The Jiading District Planning Exhibition Hall is now open to the public.

With a total exhibition area of about 4,000 square meters, the hall integrates planning exhibition, popular science education, cultural exchange and other functions.

The whole exhibition area is divided into seven parts, namely, Jiading Impression, Elegant Jiading, Achievement Overview, Blueprint Drawing, Dynamic New City, Livable and Business Friendly, and Future Experience, to comprehensively display the past, present and future of the suburban district.

In the exhibition area of Jiading Impression, an interactive screen wall shows the landmark buildings of the district from the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) to modern times.

Visitors can place their hands on the corresponding area, and an animation will be displayed immediately after the screen sensing. Zhang Yanqing, a docent of the exhibition hall, introduced that the exhibition area takes the river as the core image, implying the continuous historical development of Jiading.

Zhang Jian

In the Elegant Jiading area, the wooden models of landmark buildings in the suburban district, combined with the wall of historical and cultural celebrities, show Jiading's 800-year history and culture.

On the other side, the famous historical and cultural town to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River is a visual feast for visitors with dynamic images filled with a sense of science and technology.

In this space full of future and sci-tech, in addition to watching films, visitors can also learn about the famous historical and cultural buildings in Jiading through touch sensing, making it a touchable and readable space.

Through the Planning Corridor, in the process of understanding Jiading's 2035 master plan from 1958 to the latest, visitors will come to the key exhibition area of the planning exhibition hall – Blueprint Drawing.

Zhang Jian

A huge digital model shows the comprehensive outlook of the future development of Jiading.

"The model uses LED screen, sand table, and stage lighting to display the overall planning and positioning of Jiading as a refined urban area. The film, with a theme of building Jiading into a scientific and technological innovation highland, and a livable place in the future, demonstrates the district's blueprint and its development path," Zhang said.

Various interactive sci-tech devices can be found in the exhibition area. In the Achievement Overview section, visitors can learn about the social, economic, livelihood and security, and other achievements made during different stages of the district's development through the digital query system.

In the Livable City experience area, visitors can appreciate the development of Jiading, in particular its rural areas, and the prospect of rural revitalization while enjoying virtual cycling.

Zhang Jian

Jiading District Planning Exhibition Hall

Date: Daily, 9am-5pm

Address: 999 Yining Rd, Jiading Industrial Zone