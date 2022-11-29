﻿
Feature / District

Coffee with culture at this village café

Qingpu District residents can now enjoy a cozy and peaceful moment, featuring coffee aroma and cultural exhibitions, at a special coffee shop, Yichi Huayuan, in Cenbu Village.
Li Yanli

Renovated from a vacant farm house, the Yichi Huayuan café is a secluded place to savor the peacefulness of a countryside life.

VISITORS to Qingpu can now enjoy a cozy and peaceful moment, featuring coffee aroma and cultural exhibitions, at a special coffee shop, Yichi Huayuan.

Renovated from a vacant farm house, the café with exquisite wooden furniture and vibrant plants has made its home in Cenbu Village of Jinze, an ancient Jiangnan-style watertown.

"A quiet and primitive place has become an extravagant hope for city dwellers," said Zhang Mengxiang, one of the shop owners.

"So, we want to make everything as natural as possible, to create a relaxing and halcyon corner for people who love countryside life."

Cenbu Village near Dianshan Lake is also dubbed as Qingpu's "Amazon," thanks to its excellent ecological environment and developed water system.

Zhang revealed that among all the beautiful villages in the suburban district they chose Cenbu to set up their shop not only because of its stunning scenery but also due to Jinze Town's advantages as a demonstration area for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Apart from enjoying a cuppa and order food, visitors to the café can also immerse themselves in artistic exhibitions such as photo and painting shows, according to Zhang. For the moment, the works of popular modern artist Zhao Wumian are on display at the café.

