Enjoy the strawberry season with new Xuelixiang variety

Farms in Qingpu District welcome peak season for strawberries, with the debut of a new type of strawberry, the Xuelixiang, which ripens earlier and grows in greater quantities.

Dai Guohua

THE strawberry season has started, as the year's first batch of strawberries grown in Qingpu District hits the market.

Walking into the Honghe Vegetable and Fruit Cooperative in Baihe Town in Qingpu District, the atmosphere bustles with the unique fragrance of strawberries.

Xuelixiang, which ripens earlier and grows in greater quantities, is a new type of strawberry introduced this year, according to Zhou Huijuan, the person in charge of the cooperative.

"Xuelixiang was introduced from South Korea," Zhou said. "It can be harvested 20 to 25 days earlier than other breeds of strawberries."

According to Zhou, the Xuelixiang strawberry is currently sold between 100 and 120 yuan (US$14-16.7) per kilogram on the market.

Seedling was difficult this year because of the high temperatures in summer, however, the climate was ideal for planting.

The lack of precipitation also led to a high survival rate, so the quality and yield of the strawberries this year are slightly higher than last year while prices should remain little changed, Zhou said.

Strawberry lovers can enjoy the fruit by purchasing fresh Xuelixiang strawberry in Qingpu now. For those who prefer fruit-picking, they may have to wait until mid December, when large quantities of strawberries, in over 10 types, will be ready for harvest.