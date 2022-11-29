﻿
Feature / District

Tourist site bolsters first-aid services

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0
The first Red Cross first-aid station at a Qingpu District scenic area went into operation recently in Zhujiajiao Ancient Town.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0

THE first Red Cross first-aid station at a Qingpu District scenic area went into operation recently in Zhujiajiao Ancient Town.

It aims to handle emergencies at tourist attractions, raise first-aid awareness and safeguard the safety and health of residents and tourists.

Comprising different areas, such as inquiry and treatment, the station is equipped with first-aid equipment including AED, first-aid kits, wheelchairs and stretchers and provides first-aid services, such as bandaging and fracture handling.

A Red Cross emergency first-aid team has also been established at the attraction site with regular training and drills conducted.

Tourist site bolsters first-aid services
Xu Zhe

An AED is seen beside the plaque of the Red Cross first-aid station in Zhujiajiao Ancient Town.

Located inside the tourist information center of the Zhujiajiao Ancient Town scenic area, the station can easily be found near the Kezhi Garden and parking lot.

Activities with different themes to popularize emergency handling and first-aid knowledge will be conducted regularly at the station to raise the awareness of first aid among residents and tourists.

The Red Cross first-aid station project was launched by the Chinese Red Cross Foundation in 2011.

In the future, the Qingpu District branch of the foundation will pool social resources and strengthen cooperation with government departments to enhance the management of the station, as well as to establish first-aid teams at tourist attractions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Zhujiajiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     