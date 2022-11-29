Tourist site bolsters first-aid services

The first Red Cross first-aid station at a Qingpu District scenic area went into operation recently in Zhujiajiao Ancient Town.

It aims to handle emergencies at tourist attractions, raise first-aid awareness and safeguard the safety and health of residents and tourists.

Comprising different areas, such as inquiry and treatment, the station is equipped with first-aid equipment including AED, first-aid kits, wheelchairs and stretchers and provides first-aid services, such as bandaging and fracture handling.

A Red Cross emergency first-aid team has also been established at the attraction site with regular training and drills conducted.

Xu Zhe

Located inside the tourist information center of the Zhujiajiao Ancient Town scenic area, the station can easily be found near the Kezhi Garden and parking lot.

Activities with different themes to popularize emergency handling and first-aid knowledge will be conducted regularly at the station to raise the awareness of first aid among residents and tourists.

The Red Cross first-aid station project was launched by the Chinese Red Cross Foundation in 2011.

In the future, the Qingpu District branch of the foundation will pool social resources and strengthen cooperation with government departments to enhance the management of the station, as well as to establish first-aid teams at tourist attractions.