Work begins on 13 key Yangtze zone projects

CONSTRUCTION on 13 key projects of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, with a total investment of 20.61 billion yuan (US$2.88 billion), started on November 14.

And five of them are located in Qingpu District.

The demonstration zone, covering 2,413 square kilometers, includes Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

Among the 13, four – an international finance and science and technology headquarters, a science and technology project and two semiconductor projects – are linked to the innovation industry.

Seven are related to eco-friendly and environmental protection. They include the third phase of the water system circling Qingpu's laochengxiang, or old town, mainly involving ecological remediation and landscape upgrade, the water quality purification plant of the Xicen Science Innovation Center, the third phase of Yuandang Lake ecological remediation and lake bank upgrade, and two sewage treatment projects in Suzhou's Wujiang District.

Two traffic projects pertaining to Qingpu Avenue and the connection of Jiashan Avenue and Jinshang Highway are also included.

The third phase of the water system project is located in Qingpu's laochengxiang, stretching about 4 kilometers.

With a total investment of about 400 million yuan, it includes a riverfront path, a new cultural leisure square, the renovation of Qushui Garden, new rest stations and docks, the upgrade of Beimen Street, a new underground parking lot and a park, and a new wooden plank.

It will connect tributaries by building bridges and remediate ecological environment in riverfront areas to improve residents' living environment.

It will also be a water park with regional features.

Xu Jianxun

The project is expected to take one or two years, and the whole water system of Qingpu's laochengxiang area with 800 years of history will be connected, said Guo Lianjiang, deputy Party secretary and general manager of Shanghai Qingpu New City Development (Group) Co Ltd.

Qushui Garden, one of Shanghai's five classic gardens, will open fully to the public when the project is completed.

With a total investment of 720 million yuan, the water quality purification plant of the Xicen Science Innovation Center will not only serve the Xicen community, but also the entire Jinze Town.

It will be an underground sewage treatment plant with the highest national standards, boasting newly built sewage and sludge treatment facilities and supporting facilities, sewerage systems and pipelines, and a cultural landmark.

The plant's above-the-ground part will be turned into a water ecology museum, which will host exhibitions and science popularization activities.

The whole project will become a water cultural landmark and water science center with science popularization and tourism functions.

In terms of industry projects, two are based in Qingpu – the international finance and science and technology headquarters of YTO Express, and a new project of Koln & Shift (Shanghai) Smart Technology Co Ltd.

Covering 59,744 square meters with a total investment of about 1 billion yuan, the international finance and science and technology headquarters of YTO Express is a financial service center serving the express and logistics industry.

The Koln & Shift project with a total investment of about 510 million yuan will include digital smart production lines and serve as a leading manufacturing base of smart oral care products.

The research, development and manufacturing of Koln & Shift's oral care products reflect high-end, intelligent and green concepts, and the project is expected to be operational in two years, according to Zhu Yaowu, director of the Qingpu District Economic Commission.

With a total investment of 514 million yuan, the Qingpu Avenue project involves newly built or renovated bridges, roads and rainwater pipelines, landscape and greenery, and lighting projects.

After completion, the road network of the demonstration zone will be further improved, boosting its economic and regional development.