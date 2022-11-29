﻿
Feature / District

Ancient artist Cao's landscape painting exhibition opens

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  11:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0
A Chinese landscape painting exhibition opened recently at Qingpu Museum in the suburban district to mark the 750th birth anniversary of the ancient artist Cao Zhibai.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  11:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0
Ancient artist Cao's landscape painting exhibition opens
Zhang Qiang

The exhibition at Qingpu Museum showcases a number of Yuan Dynasty artist Cao Zhibai's masterpieces.

AFTER two years of preparation, a Chinese landscape painting exhibition opened at Qingpu Museum in the suburban district on November 16 to mark the 750th birth anniversary of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) artist Cao Zhibai.

The exhibition showcases about 30 authentic works, as well as replicas of Cao's masterpieces, which were collected from museums and galleries both in China and around the world including the United States and France.

It is one of the latest endeavors made by the suburban district to further strengthen its Jiangnan cultural brand by making in-depth exploration of famous local cultural figures.

A renowned Chinese painter and bibliophile, Cao was considered a master in ancient Chinese landscape painting with a distinctive personal style.

He also played an important role in Yuan Dynasty's art scene.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     