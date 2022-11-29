Ancient artist Cao's landscape painting exhibition opens

A Chinese landscape painting exhibition opened recently at Qingpu Museum in the suburban district to mark the 750th birth anniversary of the ancient artist Cao Zhibai.

Zhang Qiang

AFTER two years of preparation, a Chinese landscape painting exhibition opened at Qingpu Museum in the suburban district on November 16 to mark the 750th birth anniversary of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) artist Cao Zhibai.

The exhibition showcases about 30 authentic works, as well as replicas of Cao's masterpieces, which were collected from museums and galleries both in China and around the world including the United States and France.

It is one of the latest endeavors made by the suburban district to further strengthen its Jiangnan cultural brand by making in-depth exploration of famous local cultural figures.

A renowned Chinese painter and bibliophile, Cao was considered a master in ancient Chinese landscape painting with a distinctive personal style.

He also played an important role in Yuan Dynasty's art scene.