Feature / District

An exhibition where art pieces blend with rural scenery

  15:50 UTC+8, 2022-12-26       0
The Chantilly Art Center by the Huangpu River is presenting its first group exhibition "Polyphony" joined by a bunch of China's well-known avant-garde artists.
Songjiang has its own professional contemporary art institution. The Chantilly Art Center by the Huangpu River in golden rice paddies is presenting its first group exhibition "Polyphony" joined by a bunch of China's well-known avant-garde artists, including big names such as Ding Yi, Aimo Yang, and Fan Bo.

Sitting in Changlou Village in Chedun Town, the center is designed to echo with the idyllic countryside scenery with pure-white exterior facades, and the art pieces have been especially selected to blend with the rural serenity.

An exhibition where art pieces blend with rural scenery
Ti Gong

Multi-media artist Ge Yulu's installation work "Home and Tree" opens a path that leads to the center's main entrance. He collected the abandoned doorplates of local households after they were relocated, and tied them randomly to the trees along the path. Discarded roof tiles from old houses were also recycled to pave a new roadway.

Liu Zhenchen's latest works from the series "Panacea," displayed on the second floor, continues to pay attention to the special power of plants, and tries to present the flora's unique aesthetic significance after Liu's artistic treatment. His works, often with psychedelic brushes, urge viewers to marvel at the plants' beauty and complexity, and think about how they get involved in people's daily and spiritual life.

The group exhibition titled "Polyphony," musically arranged in parts for several voices or instruments, is intended to show an artistic symphony that combines varied images, sounds and smells.

Yan Lei's "Limited Art Project" is a giant work composed of 65 single-colored blocks. He paints by "not painting anything," more of a performance art, to talk about the topic of "violence of image." Artist Ouyang Wendong constructs a multi-sensory art space by using a series of self-made pomander balls, which can be seen and smelled, while Shao Fan disassembled and reconstructed Chinese classical furniture to create new wooden sculptures.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through January 10

Venue: Chantilly Art Center

Address: No. 941-944, Changlou Village, Chedun Town

Songjiang
Huangpu
