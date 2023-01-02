﻿
Feature / District

Local food manufacturer to expand its regional footprint

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:00 UTC+8, 2023-01-02       0
Shanghai Panpan Food Co Ltd moved into the Qingpu Hongjing Xinhui Industrial Park recently, opening a new developmental chapter in its history.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:00 UTC+8, 2023-01-02       0

Shanghai Panpan Food Co Ltd moved into the Qingpu Hongjing Xinhui Industrial Park recently, opening a new developmental chapter in its history.

The food company has also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the park, signaling it will rely on Qingpu and the Hongqiao CBD to boost its development in Shanghai and the whole Yangtze River Delta region.

With the accelerated construction and development of the Hongqiao central business district and the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, the business environment of Qingpu continues to improve, and its hard and soft power has grown continuously.

The district's top-class service guarantee has made it a magnet for leading businesses. Many companies, particularly leading enterprises in their industries, have gone from being observers to investors and partners of Qingpu District, and Panpan is among them.

Local food manufacturer to expand its regional footprint
Zhu Zemin

Shanghai Panpan Food Co Ltd is one of the leading companies in the food industry to move to Qingpu for further development.

Established in 1996, Panpan, a leading company in the agricultural industrialization of the nation, specializes in the processing of agricultural products. It has 12,000 employees at present.

Its major products include potato chips and baked goods.

The company's flourishing development is closely linked with policy support and help from government authorities, and the business policies and resources in Qingpu will provide good opportunities and promising future for the company to go national and even global.

The move is an important strategy for Panpan Group, the parent company of Shanghai Panpan Food Co Ltd, to explore the Yangtze River Delta market.

The Shanghai company already launched a new coconut milk brand following the move.

It said it will closely follow Qingpu's pace of high-quality development in the future and deepen its multi-brand, diversification strategy to further contribute to the development of the district.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     