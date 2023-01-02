Local food manufacturer to expand its regional footprint

Shanghai Panpan Food Co Ltd moved into the Qingpu Hongjing Xinhui Industrial Park recently, opening a new developmental chapter in its history.

The food company has also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the park, signaling it will rely on Qingpu and the Hongqiao CBD to boost its development in Shanghai and the whole Yangtze River Delta region.

With the accelerated construction and development of the Hongqiao central business district and the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, the business environment of Qingpu continues to improve, and its hard and soft power has grown continuously.

The district's top-class service guarantee has made it a magnet for leading businesses. Many companies, particularly leading enterprises in their industries, have gone from being observers to investors and partners of Qingpu District, and Panpan is among them.

Zhu Zemin

Established in 1996, Panpan, a leading company in the agricultural industrialization of the nation, specializes in the processing of agricultural products. It has 12,000 employees at present.

Its major products include potato chips and baked goods.

The company's flourishing development is closely linked with policy support and help from government authorities, and the business policies and resources in Qingpu will provide good opportunities and promising future for the company to go national and even global.

The move is an important strategy for Panpan Group, the parent company of Shanghai Panpan Food Co Ltd, to explore the Yangtze River Delta market.

The Shanghai company already launched a new coconut milk brand following the move.

It said it will closely follow Qingpu's pace of high-quality development in the future and deepen its multi-brand, diversification strategy to further contribute to the development of the district.