Feature / District

Chenguang Medical Technologies listed on Beijing bourse

  12:04 UTC+8, 2023-01-02       0
With biomedicine a core industry to be promoted in Qingpu District, Shanghai Chenguang Medical Technologies Co was recently listed in the Beijing Stock Exchange.
Shanghai Chenguang Medical Technologies Co Ltd was listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange on December 7, making it the first listed company in the field of core components of medical imaging magnetic resonance systems.

The new listing brings the district's listed companies to 33 in total.

In recent years, Qingpu has spared no effort to support the leapfrog development of companies via the capital market, promoting their listings and boosting industrial upgrades of the district.

Established in 2004, Shanghai Chenguang Medical Technologies Co Ltd is a high-tech medical apparatus and instruments company. It is involved in the research and development, manufacturing, and operation of key components of superconducting magnetic resonance and special magnets used in cutting-edge high-tech fields.

Chenguang Medical Technologies listed on Beijing bourse

Shanghai Chenguang Medical Technologies Co Ltd was listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange on December 7, bringing the district's listed companies to 33 in total.

It has been included in the "little giants" (leading SMEs specializing in niche sectors) list of Shanghai, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China.

The biomedicine industry is one of the emerging industries with strategic importance that Qingpu has prioritized for development.

Based on the industry layout and leveraging the advantages of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, Qingpu is making full play of its industrial parks to promote high-quality development of its biomedicine industry.

As a key part of Qingpu's biomedicine industry, Shanghai Chenguang has tackled the bottleneck of industry chains and accelerated import substitutions. Its key technology indexes have reached world advanced levels, and it has made outstanding contributions to the country's self development of superconducting magnetic resonance core components.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
