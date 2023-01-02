﻿
Feature / District

Ancient Qingpu teahouse serves free early-morning brew for elderly residents

A century-old tea house in Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District lights up early to start a busy day by providing free tea to local elderly as the weather turns decidedly frigid.
We all know that it is the early bird who gets the worms.

Around 3:30am, on a cold winter morning, a century-old teahouse in Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District lights up early to start a busy day by providing free tea to the local elderly.

The city has switched to a frigid mode recently, and warm tea on a cold morning is always comforting.

According to the shop owner, around 4 to 5am everyday, elderly residents from nearby come to the teahouse one after another to enjoy a casual morning tea.

Apart from drinking tea, they also chat or play chess at the Jiangnan No. 1 Teahouse located on the bustling North Street in Zhujiajiao ancient watertown, by the Caogang River and close to the Fangsheng Bridge.

Shen Qianhui

Two old men play chess while enjoying the morning tea at the teahouse.

Built in the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), it is one of the oldest teahouses in China. All the design and setting recall old memories for local residents.

Along with tea, it also serves fruits, sunflower seeds and pastries. On each table, there is an old-style thermos flask with a bamboo coat, from which customers can refill their cups.

Tea culture is a special and important part of Chinese traditional history.

How nice it is to walk along the old streets of the ancient town, deep into the stone alleys, across the ancient stone bridges, and find a table near the stove fire!

Fangsheng Bridge
Zhujiajiao
﻿
