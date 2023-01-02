Maple trees turn red, embracing year's best season

About 6,000 maple trees have turned red in a gardening farm, named Huahai, which means sea of flowers, in Xicen Village of Jinze Town, and is now open to the public for free.

With temperatures plunging in Shanghai, maple trees are embracing the best season of the year, shining in all their glory on the shores of Dianshan Lake in Qingpu District.

About 6,000 maple trees have turned red in a gardening farm, named Huahai, which means sea of flowers, and is now open to the public for free.

"We have Chinese red, Japanese maple and some other kinds," Wang Xiancai, the person in charge of the farm, said while introducing the varieties of maples growing in the farm.

As the mercury varies greatly, maples of different varieties show different colors in different periods. When the Chinese red maple turns a flaming red, the Japanese maple is in a golden yellow shade.

Zhu Zemin

The sun shines on the maple leaves, with light and shadow interlacing beautifully.



As the breeze blows, the leaves dance with the wind like elves, comforting the visitors' hearts and help them escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Wang and his team took over the gardening farm in 2013, which is located in Xicen Village of Jinze Town spanning nearly 200 mu (13.33 hectares).

In additional to maples, there are cherry blossoms, osmanthus, bauhinia, magnolia and other tree species, which bring a different sense of joy in different seasons.