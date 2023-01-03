Jing'an District steps up to entice entertainment industry players

Jing'an District has introduced more than 700 film, television and e-sports enterprises since last year, with a total registered capital of over 3.5 billion yuan (US$500 million).

Jing'an District has introduced more than 700 film, television and e-sports enterprises since last year, with a total registered capital of over 3.5 billion yuan (US$500 million).

During the 2021 Global E-Sports Conference, US-based Riot Games signed with Jing'an to settle its first overseas global R&D center in the district.

At the same time, Jing'an has also attracted a group of outstanding young filmmakers to bring their teams and projects there.

After review, the district selected nearly 40 key projects out of 81 and supported them with nearly 20 million yuan in funding.

In the future, Jing'an will provide more preferential policies to attract more excellent film, television and e-sports professionals as well as enterprises to take root there.

The district will continue to promote the further improvement of cultural and innovative industrial parks such as Honghui Shijie BOX, Zhujiang Creative Park, Xiu 709 Media Park and Innovation Galaxy.

In 2023, Jing'an will build the Yonghe Business Center into a "Global Film, Television and E-sports Innovation Center" to provide cultural enterprises with exhibition areas, work places and communication spaces.

Jing'an will continue to cooperate with the China Audiovisual and Digital Publishing Association to jointly build a platform for professional institutions such as the National E-sports Industry Research Institute.