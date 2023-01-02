﻿
Health Cloud upgrade widens online medical services, prescription filling

Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:51 UTC+8, 2023-01-02
The Yangtze River Delta (Shanghai) Smart Internet Hospital on Jiankangyun, or the Health Cloud platform, has been upgraded to include a greater number of services.
The self-help online medicine dispensing service section of the Yangtze River Delta (Shanghai) Smart Internet Hospital on Jiankangyun, or the Health Cloud platform, has been upgraded to include a greater number of services.

The upgrade mainly involves four functions.

Among them, a "one-click prescription extension" function enables those who have an in-person diagnosis and prescription record within six months to extend their prescription and have their medicine dispensed with a simple click.

Patients who have an in-person diagnosis record within six months but lack a prescription record or need to adjust their medicines or seek guidance about medicines from doctors can seek further consultation via the online platform as well.

Doctors will provide diagnoses and fill prescriptions online with digital payment. Patients only need to wait at home for the delivery of their medicines.

The platform has more than 1,000 doctors and about 130 pharmacists providing online consultation services.

Meanwhile, online consultation service functions, as part of the upgrade, target those with abnormal health conditions who seek online consultation on diseases and medicines.

They can select relevant departments and doctors based on their health conditions and make online inquiries.

Residents are also able to pick certain medicines based on their symptoms and receive their medicine in 30 minutes.

There are four medicine supplying companies providing the service on the platform.

In total, there are about 2,500 types of medicine available.

As COVID-19 fight enters a new stage, the platform offers a new channel for residents to obtain common medicines.

Service volume has grown about 30 percent following the upgrade, with heat clearing and detoxifying medicine, diabetes and high blood pressure medicines among the most popular.

The upgrade aims to guarantee the ability to meet the demand for medicine and medical treatment service for residents.

Jiankangyun had recorded nearly 1 million reservations as of December 9 since its launch in April.

The Yangtze River Delta (Shanghai) Smart Internet Hospital will step up efforts for continuous upgrading of online treatment, prescription, medicine dispensing and health management services to fuel the development of "Internet plus medical treatment" in the region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
﻿
