Intelligent vehicle industry in fast lane

Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading, recently visited the Shanghai Intelligent Vehicle Software Park to learn about the development of the smart car software industry and the construction of car chips in Shanghai Automotive Chip Valley.

"The Shanghai Intelligent Vehicle Software Park is a key industrial layout in Jiading," said Lu, who arrived at the park to learn about the development of the smart car software industry in detail and inspect the production, research and development of enterprises.

Lu stressed that in the era of intelligent vehicles, software is vital.

With intelligent cockpit, intelligent driving and digital systems as the core, the park should make greater efforts in development and construction, investment attraction and environment creation, and make greater contributions to the high-quality development of Jiading's economy.

At the site of the Intelligent Computing Center, Lu was briefed on the progress of the hardware and software integration, and inquired about the technical support of the development of application scenarios in detail.

At the intersection of Changji Road E. and Yutang Road S., Lu observed the application scenario of holographic intersection to learn more about the demonstration application of automated driving.

At Baidu Apollo Park, Lu learned about a project on intelligent transportation, connected public transport and urban governance.

At the subsequent symposium, Lu pointed out that it is necessary to accelerate the pilot project of coordinated development of smart city infrastructure and intelligent connected vehicles, lead the development in both smart cities and intelligent driving, and achieve breakthroughs in some fields.

At Shanghai Automotive Chip Valley, Lu exchanged views with experts and technicians on further building industrial clusters and improving the economic density of the park.

He pointed out that, in the chip and auto fields, Jiading should take the initiative to carry out a good job of service, work hard on the professional direction and industrial development laws, and promote the high-quality development of the regional economy.

"We should speed up layout in the fields of vehicle software, car chips and other fields, and make positive contributions to high-quality development," Lu said.