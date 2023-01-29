NIO opens its largest vehicle delivery outlet in Nanxiang

NIO opened a 50,000sqm distribution outlet in Nanxiang, Jiading District, at the start of the year.

Chinese new-energy car brand NIO opened a 50,000-square-meter delivery center in Nanxiang, Jiading District, on January 1.

The outlet is NIO's largest in the world. The outlet boasts one-on-one handling of vehicle pickup procedures, delivery explanations and a place for taking photos.

The center also has a new car inspection area before delivery. After nearly 200 inspections of vehicles, interior decoration, and vehicle and machine system functions, the quality of each delivered vehicle is ensured.

NIO now has 8 NIO Houses, 21 NIO Spaces, 11 service centers, and 103 battery switch stations in Shanghai.

Li Bin, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO, said that Shanghai has more than 40,000 NIO owners. Customers can expect a more relaxing and comfortable service at the center.

NIO, a new automaker, was founded in November 2014. Since then, it has grown its footprint both domestically and internationally, with offices and plants in places including Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, Shenzhen, San Jose, Munich, Oslo, Berlin, and Budapest.