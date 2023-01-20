﻿
Feature / District

Making headway with new health industry cluster

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Mao Haiping
  10:05 UTC+8, 2023-01-30       0
Minhang is rapidly developing into a new health industry cluster. With leading biomedicine companies, the district features medicine production, targeted hospital services and R&D.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Mao Haiping
  10:05 UTC+8, 2023-01-30       0

Formerly Huacao Town and the South Hongqiao Central Business District, the Qianwan area in Minhang is now being developed into a health industry highland.

Biomedicine, as a key industry during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), has undergone rapid growth in the district.

Minhang's South Hongqiao CBD, in particular, relying on its New Hongqiao International Medical Center, is making headway as an biomedicine industrial cluster.

"Shanghai is a geographic frontier that enables us to expand from the domestic market," said a manager of Wego Holding, a leading medical appliances and medicine producer in China. "Huacao Town, with its proximity to Hongqiao Comprehensive Traffic Hub, is a strategic land that connects us with both the domestic and the international markets."

It only took Neosoft Medical Technology Co, an imaging devices supplier for diagnosing and treatment solutions, three days to get approval on construction of its Neosoft Shanghai Sci-tech Center in the South Hongqiao CBD.

"We chose Shanghai for its talent and for the business environment of the Hongqiao CBD," said Liu Jiren, chairman of Neosoft Holding.

Huacao Town, noted for its burgeoning biomedicine industry, attracts a cluster of leading companies like Innovent Biologics, Wego Holding, Yunnan Baiyao, Simcere Pharmaceutical Group, Neosoft, Akesobio and Chia-Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Co. It is also gathering upper and downstream firms like the biomedicine cold-chain delivery firm Shengsheng Logistics.

Making headway with new health industry cluster
Ti Gong

Hospitals and clinics at the New Hongqiao International Medical Center share the medical resources to optimize the services.

"I went to the New Hongqiao International Medical Center for my varicose vein operation. I arrived at the center within 10 minutes after I walked from the Hongqiao Railway Station. The surgeon did the operation on me the same day," said a patient surnamed Qin, who came from Bengbu City, Anhui Province.

The Dr Smile Surgical Clinic where Qin received her surgery is a 200-square-meter miniature medical facility on the first floor of the New Hongqiao International Medical Center.

"We only have a clinic and an operating room, whereas the imaging department, the clinical laboratory, the pharmacy and the inpatient building are shared with other institutes in the medical center," said doctor Zhang Qiang, chief of the Dr Smile Surgical Clinic.

The New Hongqiao International Medical Center now has a shared medical technology service platform, two international comprehensive hospitals, 10 high-end specialized hospitals and some other comprehensive and specialized clinics.

The Huashan Hospital's Hongqiao Branch offers high-quality services in neurosurgery, neurology, dermatology, rehabilitation medicine and integrated TCM and Western medicine.

The New Hongqiao International Medical Center also has its Huacao Community Health Service Center that serves the residents efficiently in comprehensive medicine, TCM, rehabilitation medicine and mental health issues.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Hongqiao
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     