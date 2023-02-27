Test run on Suzhou-Shanghai Metro set to start

As the Huaqiao Station nears completion, Suzhou's Metro Line 11, which connects to Shanghai's Metro Line 11, will begin trial runs on March 1.

Its Huaqiao Station, which will connect to Shanghai, is nearing completion and will likely open in June.

Workers have been rushing to finish the decoration work inside the station hall. The transfer and guide signs have been completed, and the platform decoration is nearly finished.

Electromechanical and system commissioning are also progressing well.

The public area will be done by the end of this month. The station will have two station hall floors above ground and one platform floor underground. The second floor will be converted into a transfer platform for Shanghai Metro Line 11 via three corridors.

Shanghai passengers can take all Metro lines in Suzhou after transferring from the Huaqiao Station.

The 41.27-kilometer Suzhou Metro Line 11 has 28 stops and connects Weiting in Suzhou Industrial Park to Huaqiao in Kunshan, a county-level city close to Shanghai.