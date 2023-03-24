﻿
Feature / District

Flowers bloom as spring makes a welcome return

﻿ Li Xinran
The plum blossoms have been in full bloom in Jiading Town, beside pavilions, corridors, ponds, in ancient gardens, and the country park, adding elegance to the spring scenery.
The plum blossoms have been in full bloom next to the south wall of Jiading Town, in Qiuxia Garden, and by the Huancheng River. They are almost everywhere, beside pavilions, corridors, ponds, and in ancient gardens and the country park, bringing elegance and vibrancy to the evolving spring scenes with various landscapes and colors.

As spring returns, all things are reborn. Magnolias with a light purple color bloom in front of the Poly International Plaza. On the other side, hall crabapples are flowering too, with more buds getting ready to burst.

Cherry plums in Xincheng Park form a flower gallery. At the corner of Shaxia Road, Nandajie Street, higan cherry has already blossomed. A hall crabapple in Jiading Wisteria Park has a unique shape, like a girl washing by the lake, with her “beautiful hair” composed of petals hanging down toward the lake.

The patches of rape flowers are the protagonists of the countryside, accompanied by bees and geese, playing the “strongest sound” of spring.

Zhu Jiali

Plum blossoms at South City Wall Garden of Jiading Town

Wang Jiajun

Cherry blossoms at Nandajie Street of Jiading Town

Wang Jiajun

Rape flowers in the Lijiang Ecological Park of the Jiading Industrial Zone

Wang Jiajun

Cherry plum flowers at Jiading Wisteria Park

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
