Flowers bloom as spring makes a welcome return

The plum blossoms have been in full bloom next to the south wall of Jiading Town, in Qiuxia Garden, and by the Huancheng River. They are almost everywhere, beside pavilions, corridors, ponds, and in ancient gardens and the country park, bringing elegance and vibrancy to the evolving spring scenes with various landscapes and colors.



As spring returns, all things are reborn. Magnolias with a light purple color bloom in front of the Poly International Plaza. On the other side, hall crabapples are flowering too, with more buds getting ready to burst.

Cherry plums in Xincheng Park form a flower gallery. At the corner of Shaxia Road, Nandajie Street, higan cherry has already blossomed. A hall crabapple in Jiading Wisteria Park has a unique shape, like a girl washing by the lake, with her “beautiful hair” composed of petals hanging down toward the lake.

The patches of rape flowers are the protagonists of the countryside, accompanied by bees and geese, playing the “strongest sound” of spring.

Zhu Jiali

Wang Jiajun

Wang Jiajun