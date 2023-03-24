﻿
Feature / District

Life center preparing for a digital future

The Digital & Intelligent Life Experience Center in Jiading has attracted visitors with its naked-eyed 3D display, AI-powered robot cook, and digital live broadcasting room.
Digital technology is changing people’s lifestyles.

In suburban Jiading District, a new Digital & Intelligent Life Experience Center is open for trial to visitors, who have thronged the place since its opening in February.

Various digital and intelligent applications are on display at the 2,000-square-meter center, such as the naked-eyed 3D display, AI-powered robot cook and digital live broadcasting room.

Cai Chenhao

A woman tries an automatic cook machine to prepare a dish.

Visitors, mostly local residents and business employees, can use the center’s spaces and livestreaming studios for various activities.

“Digital wearable and household devices will play a bigger role in our family and community life,” said center founder Yu Junhai. “Seven themed scenarios, including elderly, parent-child, scientific and technological innovation, smart home, wearable and naked-eyed 3D devices, cover key areas in digitization’s future. We hope more people can visit the center and experience the future digital life.”

Opening time: Tuesday-Sunday, 9am-6pm

Reservation: 186-1699-2855

Address: 2/F, Block E, Dobe E-Manor of

Jiajia, 2390 Juyuan New Area

﻿
Top ﻿
     