Tulips in full bloom across downtown Jing'an District

Nearly 600,000 tulips are in bloom in Jing'an for the annual flower festival, with streets and parks decked up in bright colors.

Jing'an's annual tulip festival is back, with nearly 600,000 flowers bursting into a rainbow of colors across the district.

Since 2015, the Jing'an-based festival has grown to become one of downtown Shanghai's grandest flower feasts.

This year, the tulips are blanketing 33 sites throughout the district, including parks, malls, and streets, allowing people to enjoy the blossoms.

The largest "art flower field" in the city is at Jing'an Sculpture Park, where flowers are set up in front of sculptures made by artists from all over the world.

More than 7,000 potted tulips are in bloom all over Jing'an Joy City, especially around the mall's 56-meter-diameter, 98-meter-tall Sky Ring Ferris Wheel.

Nearly 6,000 potted tulips have been placed on outdoor terraces, steps, and promenades at two Jiuguang department stores in Jing'ansi and Daning, respectively.

A tulip garden with winding pathways has been created at CITIC Square. The Jing'an Kerry Center has done the same.

The vibrant colors also cover streets such as Nanjing Road W., Beijing Road W., Hengfeng Road, and Moling Road.

SHINE

Park:

1) Jing’an Sculpture Park: 500 Beijing Road W.

Commercial zones:

1) Shanghai Jiuguang department store: 1618 Nanjing Road W.

2) Jing’an Kerry Center: 1515 Nanjing Road W.

3) Jing’an Joy City: 166 Xizang Road N.

4) JGC shopping center: 2188 Gonghexin Road

5) CITIC Square: 1168 Nanjing Road W.

Residential Compound:

1) CYAN International

Roadside Flower Belts:

1) Front garden of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Government: 1418 Nanjing Road W.

2) Front garden of the Friendship Hall in the Shanghai Exhibition Center: 1333 Nanjing Road W.

3) Along the Nanjing Road W., between Shaanxi Road N. and Tongren Road

4) Along the Changde Road, between Yan’an Road M. and Yuyuan Road

5) Tongfu Garden: the southwestern corner to the intersection of Nanjing Road W. and Shimen No.1 Road

6) In front of the 707 Beijing Road W.

7) At the intersection of Nanjing Road W. and Yongyuan Road

8) At the northeastern corner at the intersection of Shimen No.2 Road and Fengyang Road

9) At the intersection of Beijing Road W. and Changde Road

10) Along the Beijing Road W., between Wulumuqi Road N. and Chengdu Road N.

11) Along the Changde Road, between Nanjing Road W. and Xinzha Road

12) Around the intersection of Changping Road and Jiangning Road

13) At the southwestern corner of Xikang Road and Haifang Road

14) Sound Garden: at the southeastern corner of Jiaozhou Road and Anyuan Road

15) East to the intersection of Changping Road and Jiangning Road

16) At the intersection of Changping Road and Kangding Road

17) Caojiadu Garden: at the intersection of Kangding Road and Yuyao Road

18) Hengfeng Road, between Hengtong Road and Chang’an Road

19) Hengfeng Road, between Tianmu Road W. and Hengtong Road

20) Hengtong Road, between Hengfeng Road and Guangfu Road

21) Moling Road, between Datong Road and Meiyuan Road

22) Tianmu Garden: at the intersection of Hengfeng Road and Tianmu Road W.

23) Datong Road, between Moling Road and Tianmu Road W.

24) Shanghai Railway Station South Square: 303 Moling Road

25) Shanghai Railway Station North Square: 1688 Zhongxing Road

26) At the southeastern corner of Gonghexin Road and Zhongshan Road N.