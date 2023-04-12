﻿
Feature / District

Country artist Hu Jinzhen uses simple techniques to portray her pastoral life.

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  15:13 UTC+8, 2023-04-12       0
National Farmers' Painting Exhibition gives viewers an insight into rural life through artworks rendered in traditional folk culture styles.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  15:13 UTC+8, 2023-04-12       0
Country artist Hu Jinzhen uses simple techniques to portray her pastoral life.
Ti Gong

Rural artist Hu Jinzhen at work in the studio.

Rural artist Hu Jinzhen uses brush and paint, paper cuts and block printing to create idyllic pastoral images that portray her own "Garden of Eden."

The 45-year-old farmer from Chedun Town, Songjiang District, was happily surprised to have had her her silkscreen block print painting "Happy Family" chosen for display in the National Farmers' Painting Exhibition.

The artwork features clean greens and blues against a black background, with its straight lines showing a strong folk vitality with a rustic, primitive ambience. Hu has not portrayed her characters' facial expressions in detail, but viewers can feel the happiness inherent in their faces from her simple, forceful strokes.

"I like to paint families and my fellow countryfolk," Hu said. "They are where I gain my strength and support."

Family is a constant theme for village dweller Hu. Her brother and sister-in-law are disabled and her niece is on the autism spectrum. Hu works from 9am to 5pm as a volunteer in Chedun's Home for the Handicapped, and returns home after work to care for her family.

"I'm lucky that my husband supports me greatly," she said.

Country artist Hu Jinzhen uses simple techniques to portray her pastoral life.
Ti Gong

"Countryside Scenery in Huayang" by Hu Jinzhen

Country artist Hu Jinzhen uses simple techniques to portray her pastoral life.
Ti Gong

"Happy Family" by Hu Jinzhen

Painting is a respite for Hu from her challenging daily routine and offers her peaceful moments that belong solely to her.

Her art is carefree and portrays her simple life in the village. She depicts peaceful-flowing rivers with their waters swept by gentle breezes, small village lanes flanked by old brick houses, and merry groups of countryfolk sitting together, mingling and chatting.

A local farmer, Hu had never picked up a paint brush until 10 years ago, when a free five-day course was offered by the town's Silkscreen Block Print Painting Society at the Home for the Handicapped. The art form intrigued Hu, and she felt her creativity growing.

After the short course ended, Hu continued studying at the society every weekend.

"It requires time and relentless practice. I take art very seriously," she said.

Silkscreen block printing is a folk art that has long been popular in Chedun. In the 1980s, the local government launched a program to teach the techniques to farmers to carry on the tradition and to provide a stimulating hobby for farmers during their slack seasons.

The art form requires an ability to paint as well as the skill to master printing techniques to work with the necessary machines and tools.

One of the more common methods of creating a silk-screen stencil is through making a negative image. The image is printed on a transparent sheet and placed on wet emulsion so only the uncovered emulsion dries, creating the stencil. Each color requires an individual silkscreen block, so if a painting contains five colors, it needs five printing blocks.

Farmer painters are considered to be in the "primitive camp" of artists, and mainly use striking colors and simple themes. Rather than exploring modern urban reality, traditional rural themes such as fishing, cloth dyeing, spinning and market scenes are common. Figures and objects are drawn in a way that some viewers may consider childish, with thick straight lines, yet producing a strong visual effect.

Country artist Hu Jinzhen uses simple techniques to portray her pastoral life.
Ti Gong

"Car Check," a paper-cut artwork by Hu Jinzhen.

Hu recalls her first work, which took her two months to finish. "I drew a lotus pond and small bridges, based on a family trip with my children," she said.

Progressing from a novice to become a member of the Shanghai Artists Association, Hu has put great effort into her art, but also achieved much from it. She said painting is her time out, a haven and a warm harbor in which to anchor.

Silkscreen block printing particularly charms her because of its infinite possibilities using finite colors. For example, her artwork "Countryside Scenery in Huayang" depict gently-propelled wooden boats, villagers strolling in along riverside alleyways and children leaning over the sides of a bridge.

At first glance it appears multi-hued, but a closer look shows it only contains four separate colors.

Because each color requires one silkscreen block, the painting required four blocks and four printings to achieve the final artwork.

"You never know what the final result will be until the last moment," Hu said. "It gives me a great sense of success to see that each of my intentions is fulfilled in each step."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     