Rose exhibition to be held in upcoming holiday

Chenshan Botanical Garden will hold the Shanghai Rose Exhibition from April 30 to May 21.

The Shanghai Rose Exhibition is underway at Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District.

The exhibition is divided into four main areas, from the entrance of Gate 1 to the Rose Island, along the main route, through the flower sea at Gate 3, and ending at the Aerial Rose Garden at Gate 2.

At the entrance plaza of Gate 1, a nearly 3-meter-high bouquet-shaped installation, made with 3D printing technology, is displayed with pink and purple flowers and ornamental grass to create a romantic atmosphere complemented by the vibrant and colorful rose theme.

Within the nearly 6,000-square-meter exhibition area of the Rose Island, a garden of over 600 varieties of roses is on display.

In the area around Gate 3, thousands of meters of vines roses, primarily "Angela," form a flower wall the whole May.

With the Aerial Rose Garden as the basis, over 25,000 square meters of flower beds display more than 500 varieties of roses.

Throughout the exhibition, a series of themed activities, such as park parades, camping season (weekends and holidays during the exhibition) and horticultural lectures, are held to promote China's rose culture to the world. Meanwhile, a rose-themed science activity will be held during weekends and holidays.

Date: Through May 21

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway

辰花公路3888号