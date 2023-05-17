﻿
Feature / District

Indulge in the delightful flavors of Songjiang's traditional pumpkin pancakes

SHINE
  15:08 UTC+8, 2023-05-17       0
Tabing, or pancakes, are a local favorite in Songjiang and a symbol of family reunion and happiness. Here are some quick easy steps to make your own tabing at home.
SHINE
  15:08 UTC+8, 2023-05-17       0

Tabing (塌饼, pancakes) are a traditional farmhouse snack in Songjiang District, with a hometown flavor for many locals. Shaped like a round moon, they're a symbol for family reunion and happiness.

The red bean paste filling is cooked, the pumpkin puree is boiled, and the glutinous rice flour is ready to make this local delicacy.

The rice flour and soft pumpkin puree blend together without the need for any additional water. In no time, the mixture becomes a fragrant, soft and chewy dough. Sprinkle some flour on the chopping board, and roll the red bean paste into evenly sized balls.

Then take a dough ball and rub it into a round ball. Press it with the thumb into a "small bowl." Place the red bean paste in the "bowl," seal the opening, and gently press it into a flat cake.

Now it's time to fry the pancake. Lay the dough flat on the bottom of the pot and fry it until golden brown on both sides. The delicious and fragrant pumpkin pancake is done. If you like it sweet, just pour sugar syrup on it, and it becomes the classic "sugar syrup pancake."

Indulge in the delightful flavors of Songjiang's traditional pumpkin pancakes

Tabing

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     