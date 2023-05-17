Indulge in the delightful flavors of Songjiang's traditional pumpkin pancakes

Tabing, or pancakes, are a local favorite in Songjiang and a symbol of family reunion and happiness. Here are some quick easy steps to make your own tabing at home.

Tabing (塌饼, pancakes) are a traditional farmhouse snack in Songjiang District, with a hometown flavor for many locals. Shaped like a round moon, they're a symbol for family reunion and happiness.

The red bean paste filling is cooked, the pumpkin puree is boiled, and the glutinous rice flour is ready to make this local delicacy.

The rice flour and soft pumpkin puree blend together without the need for any additional water. In no time, the mixture becomes a fragrant, soft and chewy dough. Sprinkle some flour on the chopping board, and roll the red bean paste into evenly sized balls.

Then take a dough ball and rub it into a round ball. Press it with the thumb into a "small bowl." Place the red bean paste in the "bowl," seal the opening, and gently press it into a flat cake.

Now it's time to fry the pancake. Lay the dough flat on the bottom of the pot and fry it until golden brown on both sides. The delicious and fragrant pumpkin pancake is done. If you like it sweet, just pour sugar syrup on it, and it becomes the classic "sugar syrup pancake."