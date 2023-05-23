﻿
Feature / District

Grand NeoBay Library boasts 200k books and stunning design concept

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Qin Congcong
  17:18 UTC+8, 2023-05-23       0
Grand NeoBay Library has opened in Minhang, giving Shanghai another cultural landmark. The venue boasts an impressive collection of sci-tech books, along with events and lectures.
Grand NeoBay Library boasts 200k books and stunning design concept
Ti Gong

The Grand NeoBay Library

The Grand NeoBay Library, a sci-tech innovation institution, opened to the public recently at Pujiang First Bay in Minhang District.

The new cultural landmark, divided into four floors above ground and one underground, boasts a collection of over 200,000 books and about 800 seats for readers.

The library will promise a future collection of 500,000 books and more than 200 lectures and cultural activities annually.

Its facade resembles an unfolding ancient Chinese bamboo slip, and its interior walls are made of glass. The entrance hall of the library has a 20-meter-high bookshelf directly connected with its ceiling, imposing a strong visual impact.

The library opens from 9am to 8pm, Tuesdays to Sundays.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
