Minhang automakers showcase latest technologies

Automakers in Minhang District displayed new products and technologies including fatigue monitoring steering wheels and integrated green travel solutions at this year's Shanghai Auto Show from April 18 to 27.

At Toyota's booth, the company responded to the rapidly expanding trend of electric vehicles in the Chinese market by launching new components and safety airbags.

"These two are our next-generation steering wheels," said a Toyota staff member.

One features its ability to light up and alert the driver in situations such as lane deviation or when the car is getting too close to the preceding vehicle. The other has a camera on top that can detect fatigue and remind the driver of fatigue driving, according to the Toyota staff.

Zhang Qisong, head of the general affairs and personnel department of Toyota Gosei China, added: "Toyota's China R&D center in Minhang is the largest overseas R&D center outside Japan. We also expect our R&D team here to expand from 120 people in 2023 to 180 people in 2025."

German auto parts maker Webasto applied the low-carbon green travel concept to its convertible roofs and battery packs during this year's auto show.

Its exhibited cars were equipped with a canopy, battery packs, heaters and charging stations.

Webasto has been in Minhang for 20 years and has established its world second-largest R&D center there.

At Nio Automobile's exhibition hall, which covered nearly 3,000 square meters, 20 popular models were on display, including its global premiere of the all-new ES6.

"We've switched the entire autonomous driving platform to the second-generation platform," said Kang Kai, general manager of Nio Shanghai. "We have added a laser radar, higher perceptual pixel cameras and a more powerful computing platform to provide a better user experience.

"ES6 has also been redesigned for voice and smart interaction, with better sound, higher seat comfort and a stronger interior ambiance."