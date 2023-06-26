Ancient craft of gold and silver filigree revived in Zhujiajiao

Shanghai Xiaoquan Jewellery Co Ltd in Zhujiajiao Town is reviving the ancient craft of gold and silver filigree with 3D printing technology.

Wu Lian

Intangible cultural heritage is the crown jewel of traditional Chinese culture. A company in Qingpu District has injected new vitality into the old craft of gold and silver filigree.



The technique dates back to the Shang (1600–1046 BC) and Han (206 BC-AD 220) dynasties and reached its peak during the Tang (AD 618–907) and Song (960–1279) dynasties.

The craft has been passed down from generation to generation and is known to be time-consuming and technically complex.

With one-time molding, each step should be exceedingly accurate. Even a modest gourd handicraft done with this process takes an artisan three months.

Handicraft done with the gold and silver filigree technique was exclusively owned by royal families because of the complexity of the technique and inaccessibility to the public.

Gourd handicraft with the Chinese character fu (福, fortune) is created using 3D printing and a combination of gold and silver filigree and enamel techniques.

The Chinese herbal medicine pills in the gourd are sourced from the centuries-old Lei Yun Shang pharmacy.

The gourd was a winner in the city’s first Guochao (China-chic) Cultural and Creative Design Competition.

In Chinese culture, the gourd is associated with wealth, health and longevity, and is seen as a mascot, making it popular among people.

The technique is listed as a representative item of the eighth batch of Qingpu’s intangible cultural heritage.

The company’s gourd pendants are sold on many platforms, allowing the general public to own a piece of gold and silver filigree handicraft at a reasonable price.